Notre Dame splits pair with Rayne

The Notre Dame Pios and the Rayne Wolves capped off a three-games series by splitting a doubleheader on Saturday at Miller Stadium.

The Pios won the opener in dramatic fashion, 9-8, with a walkoff single by Aidan Mouton in the bottom of the 11th inning.

The Wolves answered in the finale later in the day with a 6-3 victory.

In the opening game, the Pios took a 5-0 advantage after two innings, but the Wolves rallied for seven runs in the top of the fourth.

Notre Dame responded with a pair of runs in the fifth frame to knot the score at 7-7.

Neither team was able to produce much offense over the next five innings.

The Wolves took a brief lead in the top of the 11th inning, scoring one run on a hit, a walk and one Notre Dame error.

The Pios avoided a potential big inning by turning a double play to end the frame.

The Wolves returned the favor in the bottom of the inning by committing an error of their own.

Caleb Comeaux led off the frame with a single and Karson Broussard then reached base on a misplayed ball in the field. Comeaux eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, setting up Mouton’s game-winning hit to center field.

Sebastian Roche earned the victory on the mound after allowing one unearned run on six hits and one walk. He struck out six in 7 1/3 innings.

Comeaux and Ethan Menard were the Pios’ leaders at the plate with three hits each. Comeaux had a double and an RBI.

Mouton, Dominic Thibodeaux and Luke Hoffpauir each had two hits and Parker Seilhan, Broussard, Will Vice, Andre Poirrier and Alex Stevens each had one hit.

The Pios shot themselves in the foot in the finale by committing four errors that led to five unearned runs in the 6-3 loss.

Menard once again paced the Pios at the plate with three hits, including a double, a home run and two RBI.

Seilhan added a double and an RBI and Stevens, Comeaux and Hoffpauir each had a single.

The Pios and the Wolves also squared off on Friday with Notre Dame claiming a 6-2 victory.

Thibodeaux earned the victory on the mound after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out nine in six innings.

Blake Smith went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Pios and Menard added a double and two RBI. Hoffpauir drove in two runs on a single, Seilhan had an RBI single and Broussard doubled. Stevens rounded out the offense with a single.