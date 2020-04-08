Notre Dame standouts earn All-District honors

The 2019-20 prep basketball season was a rebuilding year for the Notre Dame Pioneers.

After losing four starters that accounted for the bulk of the offense in 2018-19 and being lumped in a district that included Lafayette Christian and Lake Arthur, expectations weren’t particularly high entering the recently-completed year.

That didn’t seem to faze the youthful Pios, who started three sophomores, a junior and a senior, as they went 12-12 on the season and earned the No. 9 seed in the Division III playoffs where upended by Catholic of New Iberia in the first round.

One big reason for the Pios’ success was the play of sophomore Zachary Lamm, who was recently named to the 6-2A All-District second-team.

Lamm, a sharpshooter from beyond the arch, averaged 10 points per game and 3.5 rebounds in league play.

Senior Tylan Turner averaged 9.8 rebounds and sophomore Matt Bernard had 3.8 steals per game. Both were tabbed to the All-Defensive team.

Headlining the first-team were Port Barre’s Frank Aymond and Lafayette Christian’s Billy Francis Jr.

Aymond was tabbed as the Coach of they Year after tying with Lake Arthur for second place in league play. The Red Devils went 3-10 to start the season before winning nine of their final 12 games.

Francis was named the team’s Most Valuable Player after helping lead the Knights to the league title and the No. 2 seed in the Division III playoffs. LCA, which one titles the last three years, was upended in the semifinals by Episcopal.

LCA’s Victor Dupre was also named to the first-team along with Lake Arthur’s Torrel Levais and Daylon Charles and Port Barre’s Kyeron Malveaux.

Lamm was joined on the second unit by LCA’s Braylon Richard and Jerquin Edwards, Port Barre’s Mahkai Franklin and Welsh’s Gavin Guillory.

Lake Arthur’s Gabe Miller and Brice Robinson were tabbed to the All-Defensive team as was LCA’s Elijah Pete.

Notre Dame’s Nick Swacker was named an honorable mention pick after averaging 10.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

On the girls side, Notre Dame’s Grace Leonards was named to the All-Defensive team and Darcy Lavergne made the squad as an honorable mention pick.

LCA swept the top honors as Lexie Taylor was named the Coach of the Year and Tamera Johnson was tabbed as the Most Valuable Player.

The Lady Knights went unbeaten in league play and advanced to the Division III title game where they were upended by St. Thomas Aquinas.

LCA’s Autumn Chassion and Ajayah Simpson also earned first-team honors. Lake Arthur’s Deonna Brister and Kali Hornsby rounded out the unit.

The second-team consisted of LCA’s Zoe Wiltz and Melia Sylvester, Lake Arthur’s Vivian Sketoe and Brooke Dabouval and Welsh’s Krislyn Cormier.

Leonards was joined on the All-Defensive team by Lake Arthur’s Darrah Broussard, Welsh’s Jacie Johnson and Port Barre’s Reese Guidry.