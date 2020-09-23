Olinger claims top honors at Westgate Invitational

Notre Dame’s Mackenzie Olinger clocked a time of 22:03 over the three-mile course at the Louisiana PepperPlex over the weekend to claim top honors in the Westgate Tiger Cross Country Invitational.

Olinger won the race going away, beating out Highland Baptist’s Madison Champagne (22:59) and third-place finisher Hannah Trappey (23:01) of Catholic High of New Iberia.

The time was Olinger’s best of the season as she shaved nearly 30 seconds off her previous best time.

Highland, however, claimed the team title after three of their runners finished in the Top 10.

Catholic High, the only other squad with a full five-member team, was second.

The Lady Pios only had two competitors on the girls side and weren’t eligible for the team title.

Olinger’s teammate Jill Moody placed eighth overall with a time of 23:29.

Northside Christian’s Madison Romero also competed independently and clocked a time of 26:17 to finish in 15th place.

Due to injuries, the Pios didn’t qualify as a team.

Notre Dame freshman Gray Standing turned in the best time of the day for the Pios boys at 19:50, which was good enough for 22nd place in the field of 49 runners.

Jude Hebert ran a time of 21:00 and Hayden Thomas finished the course in a time of 24:55.

Northside Christian’s Ashton Green (24:12) and Isaac Temple (29:48) also competed in the meet.

Teurlings’ Cameron Kelly won the individual title on the boys side after posting a blistering time of 16:22.

The Rebels also claimed the runnerup spot in Chapin Stewart, who covered the course in a time of 17:07.

Aside from the duo of Kelly and Stewart, Teurlings had two other runners place in the Top 5 en route to winning the team title.

Westgate was a distant second in the boys team standings and North Vermilion placed third.

Notre Dame returns to action this Saturday when both the boys and girls teams compete at the Midland Invitational at Sievers Airfield in Duson.