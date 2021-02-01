Pios, Bears dominate 2020 All-Acadia Parish football team

The Notre Dame Pios and the Church Point Bears carried the banner for Acadia Parish during the 2020 prep football campaign with each team advancing to the semifinal round of their respective class/division.

So it should be no surprise that the two area schools dominated the Crowley Post-Signal’s 2020 All-Acadia Parish Football team released today.

The two teams also split the two top honors: Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan was selected as the Offensive MVP while Church Point’s Tony Gibson is the Defensive MVP.

The Coach of the Year honor was bestowed upon Church Point’s John Craig Arceneaux.

Seilhan, a senior quarterback, was a guiding force for Notre Dame’s offense in 2020, completing 79 of 145 pass attempts for 1,217 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns commitment was also the Pios’ second-leading rusher, racking up 470 yards and 10 touchdowns on 72 carries.

Gibson, a stalwart on the defensive line for the Bears, recorded 47 solo tackles, 27 assists, 15 tackles for a loss, six sacks, 12 quarterback hurries and one forced fumble in nine games during his senior campaign.

Arceneaux, in his 14th season at the helm of the Bears, guided his team to a perfect 5-0 regular-season record and a championship in District 5-3A. His team made history in 2020 by advancing all the way to the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time ever. In that semifinal contest, the Bears fell just short, 22-16, to eventual state champion Madison Prep.

Best of the Rest

Joining Seilhan in the backfield of the offensive unit are running backs Dominic Thibodeaux (Notre Dame), Ron Charles (Rayne), Gavin Richard (Church Point) and Daylon Lunson (Iota).

Thibodeaux was the Pios’ leading rusher with 740 yards and 12 touchdowns on 141 carries; Charles led the group of running backs with 839 yards and 10 touchdowns on 157 carries and Richard posted 415 yards and four touchdowns on 72 carries.

Lunson, who was moved to running back late in the season, tallied 409 yards and three touchdowns on just 38 carries in two games.

The team’s wide receivers are Notre Dame’s Luke Yuhasz and Church Point’s Khalid Babineaux. The tight end is Iota’s Owen Harmon.

Yuhasz hauled in 36 passes for a parish best 703 yards and nine touchdowns and Babineaux caught five passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Harmon had 22 receptions for 373 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Members of the 2020 offensive line include Notre Dame’s Boyd Gray and William Vice, Church Point’s Austin LaGrange and Blaine Briscoe, Iota’s Hanz LaCasse and Nick Hebert and Rayne’s J’sia Eaglin and Griffin Champagne.

Making the team at the athlete position are Iota’s Dawson Wallace and Rayne’s Bleyton Francis.

Wallace completed 62 of 131 pass attempts for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed 64 times for 341 yards and seven touchdowns.

Francis rushed 39 times for 155 yards and five touchdowns and had five receptions for 89 yards.

Crowley High’s Tyron Goodley grabbed a spot as the return specialist after returning 20 kicks for 498 yards. Two of those returns were for touchdowns from 89 and 97 yards out, respectively.

The defensive unit is loaded with talent as well, starting on the line.

Joining Gibson on the defensive line are teammates Javen Gibson and Jamarion Citizen as well as Iota’s Ethan Zaunbrecher, Notre Dame’s Gabe Leonards and Alex Stevens and Rayne’s Trevon Williams.

Javen Gibson logged 63 tackles, including three sacks, and Citizen had 32 tackles, five for a loss, and two fumble recoveries.

Zaunbrecher racked up 33 tackles, including three sacks, and had one fumble recovery.

Leonards tallied 38 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, a blocked kick and a safety.

Stevens added 24 tackles, 10 hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Williams recorded 38 tackles for the Wolves.

The linebackers include Church Point’s Dylan Stelly and Andy Briceno, Notre Dame’s Lance Castille, Iota’s Trevor Lopez and Rayne’s Baylon Leon.

Stelly, a two-way player for the Bears, had a team-high 81 tackles. Offensively, the senior quarterback threw for 408 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 266 yards and five scores on 56 carries.

Briceno recorded 24 tackles, forced a fumble and had four pass breakups. He also had an interception return for a touchdown.

Castille was Notre Dame’s leading tackler with 84 stops, 12.5 for a loss, and three sacks. He also logged 14 hurries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Lopez added 47 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception and Leon had 43 stops, four for a loss.

Church Point’s Ethan Castille (5 PBU, 2 INT for touchdowns) and Armstead Mouton (7 PBU, 1 INT) and Notre Dame’s Caleb Comeaux (3 INT, 5 FR) each earned spots at defensive back along with Rayne’s Will Arceneaux (7 PBU, 2 INT) and Durrell Weathersby (13 PBU, 3 INT) and Iota’s Luke Duhon (6 INT, 4 PBU).

Notre Dame’s Wesley Maze and Iota’s Dayton Boone made the team at the defensive flex position.

The kicker is Iota’s Luis Doroteo and the punter is Notre Dame’s Joseph Brown.