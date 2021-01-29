Pios blow out Lake Arthur in District 6-2A tilt

Since joining District 6-2A three years ago, Lake Arthur has dominated its league basketball series against Notre Dame, winning all six matchups with the Pios.

Tuesday, it was a different story.

The Pios, led by Parker McNees, had 10 players score and played their entire roster in a 72-27 thrashing of the Tigers at A.B. Dore Gym.

The victory sent the Pios, ranked No. 2 in the most recent Division III power ratings, to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in league play heading into tonight’s road contest at Port Barre.

McNees, the Pios’ leading scorer, got the hosts off to a quick start by draining a pair of 3-pointers and a shot in the lane. Teddy Menard and Nick Swacker also hit shots in the paint as Notre Dame raced out to a 15-6 lead.

McNees added two more treys in the second frame and the Pios pushed the lead to 27-13 at the break.

The Pios put the game completely out of reach in the third quarter by going on a 29-4 run.

Zach Lamm drilled four 3-pointers and erupted for 17 points during the run. Sam Bernard and McNees also hit one long ball each to help extend the lead to 56-17.

The Pios outscored the Tigers 16-10 in the final frame.

Despite playing sparingly, McNees led all scorers on the night with 21 points. The senior standout also pulled down seven rebounds and had six steals.

Lamm added 17 points, four rebounds and two steals. Gabe Leonards and Lucas Simon each scored eight points, Menard and Glenn Hunter each had four and Bernard had three. Swacker also added three points.

Joey Brinkman and Chris Schmid rounded out the offense with two points each.

The news was not as good for the Lady Pios in the opener.

Lake Arthur’s Lady Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, scored 21 points or better in each of the first three quarters en route to an 83-40 victory over the Lady Pios.

The Lady Pios had no answer for senior forward and Nicholls State commit Deonna Brister, who erupted for 30 points in the first half and 34 overall.

Brister scored 14 points in the opening frame to help the Lady Tigers bolt out to a 21-12 lead. She added 16 more in the second quarter and the lead grew to 46-22 entering the half.

Vivian Sketoe and Kali Hornsby took over in the third quarter, combining for five 3-pointers as the Lady Tigers went on a 26-5 run.

The Lady Pios got six points from Gabby Cates in the final frame and the hosts outscored the Lady Tigers 13-11.

Maggie Chiasson paced the Lady Pios with 14 points and Cates finished with eight. Margaret Schmid added six points and Kelsey Broussard, Emma Leonards and Ahnnie Albro each scored four.

In addition to Brister’s 34-point outburst, Hornsby scored 14 points, Sketoe added 11 and Darrah Broussard finished with 10.