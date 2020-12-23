Pios cruise past Centerville; Lady Pios roll Vermilion Catholic

The Notre Dame Pios have more depth this season than they have had in past years and that added strength is becoming more evident with each game.

Take Monday’s game against Centerville, for instance.

The Pios (3-1) played their entire roster and nine of those players contributed points in an impressive 67-39 victory over the Class A Bulldogs at Vermilion Catholic High School.

“We have some experience, plus some depth with some shooters and some length... that’s a good combination to have,” said Notre Dame coach Duke Daigle, who has a handful of players at 6-foot or better. “We have some good shooters and we have quality players coming off the bench as well.”

Parker McNees and Chris Schmid were the Pios’ top guns Monday, combining for six of Notre Dame’s nine 3-pointers. Each hit three shots from beyond the arc and Christian McNees, Zach Lamm and Sabastian Roche hit one trey each.

Parker McNees continued his tear by scoring a game-high 20 points. He scored nine in the first quarter, helping the Pios streak out to a 25-10 lead. His long-range 3-pointer with just under three minutes in the frame gave Notre Dame a 19-3 advantage.

Schmid hit all three of his shots from beyond the arc during the early run.

McNees, a senior guard/forward, added nine more points in the second quarter and sophomore Teddy Menard had five to help the Pios push the lead to 27 (43-16) entering the break.

“Parker is a player and he works his tail off,” said Daigle of McNees, who also had five rebounds and three assists. “He can take it off the dribble and he has range.. But he’s a pass-first player... he loves to pass the ball.”

In four games, McNees has scored 89 points for an average of just over 24 points per game.

As a team, the Pios dished out 18 assists on the night.

“It wasn’t our shooting, it was our passing that won the game,” said Daigle. “We made some good passes and put so much pressure on the defense that it widened it out.”

The Pios used their depth in the second half with the starters taking a breather and still outscored the Tigers 24-23 over the final two frames.

Schmid and Menard each scored nine points in the victory. Christian McNees, a sophomore, added eight points and was the team’s rebound leader with seven boards.

Menard logged six rebounds and three steals.

Nick Swacker added six points, five rebounds and three assists, Lamm also had six points and Roche scored five. Gabe Leonards and Sam Bernard rounded out the Pios’ offense with two points each.

In the nightcap, the Lady Pios spread the ball around as well.

Nine Lady Pios contributed points in a 45-19 victory over the Lady Eagles of Vermilion Catholic.

The Lady Pios improved to 5-4 on the season with the victory.

Gabby Cates and Kelsey Broussard combined for nine points early in the opening frame and Angel Smith had two big buckets late in the quarter to help the guests take a 16-4 advantage.

Emma Leonards opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run before the Lady Eagles finally hit their first shot of the frame with just under two minutes remaining in the half.

The Lady Pios took a 29-10 cushion into the break before each team scored six points in the third quarter.

The Lady Eagles continued their offensive woes in the final stanza and were outscored 10-3.

Cates and Ahnnie Albro paced the Lady Pios with eight points each. Broussard added seven points, Leonards scored six and Margaret Schmid, Smith and Jeanne Clare Schmid each had four. Lillie Taylor and Ella Hoffpauir rounded out the scoring with two points each.