Pios open 54th football season at Comeaux

The shortened eight-week high school football season gets underway this tonight across the state. Preparations have moved pretty quickly since the go ahead was issued by the LHSAA and for many reasons this week looks to be an eventful one at the least.

Notre Dame went through its annual scrimmage at St. Thomas More last week with a lot for coaches and fans to be encouraged about. The Pios will field a younger team this season with a lot of new faces. Without the summer competition and jamborees Pios head coach Lewis Cook says his team has some growing up to do.

“We are pretty much where we have been in the past and where we would be for a season opene,” said Cook. “Our training was slightly altered and not being able to get together as a team in the spring was obviously a little different. Everybody is in the same boat by being in a spot somewhere a little behind. We have young guys stepping in and a few new guys that have not been in the program. We are trying to get them caught up to learning the system and get everyone comfortable.”

Both the Pios and Comeaux had a couple of games under the belt last season when they met for the first time ever in football. The Pios scored first on a 16-yard pass from Parker Seilhan to tight end Joe Brown. Spartans receiver Malik Nabors caught TD passes of 95 and 70 yards for a second quarter lead, but the Pios scored twice in the final three minutes of the half. After halftime adjustments, the Pios defense shut down the Comeaux offense and added a score to win 28-13.

Notre Dame ran the ball 54 times in the win last year, C. J. Thibodeaux led the ground game with 144 yards on 23 carries, scoring on a 5-yard run. Parker Seilhan scored on a pair of one-yard QB sneaks. Spartans receiver Malik Nabers caught seven passes on the night for 232 yards. The Pios defense limited the rest of the Comeaux offense to just 105 yards on 32 snaps.

“Going in at the half last year, we wanted to come out as a way of defending them to put together a time-consuming drive,” explained Coach Cook. “We want to do much the same this year, keeping them off balance with mixing in some throws and finishing with a score to keep their offense off the field.”

Nabers has moved on along with several other key players from a 6-6 playoff team of last year. Comeaux returns four offensive and one defensive starter and the vacant spots will be filled by seven sophomores and seven juniors.

The offensive front will be a key to the flex bone offense and features senior returners Jacob Simon (5-10, 260) and Ollie Bourgeois (6-2, 300) at guard. If anything it will be a big front with the additions of freshman Jakaylon Harrison (6-1, 300) next to Bourgeois and on the other side junior tackle Carlos Leyva (6-2, 285) and sophomore guard David Domingue (5-9, 250) at guard.

“Their strength seems to be their offensive line,” adds Cook. “They are huge up front and they are good players. They will try to dominate you up front and run the ball more this year behind that big line. They have a big back in Kelly that will carry a lot for them. They could still throw, but the quarterback is new to the position and they do not have the same receivers. They are more likely to come at us with the option game behind their big line and try to dominate up front.”

Senior Sharod Kelly (6-0, 230) returns to lead the ground attack. He is a big, physical runner that coach Doug Dotson is depending on to make his flexbone offense much more efficient this season.

“The flexbone gets the backs involved with blocking,” adds Cook. “In the veer you have a dive back and a pitch back with not a lot of misdirection. This offense lends itself to counter plays and things like midline option where the quarterback fakes the dive and follows through the same hole or gives to the other back on a second dive. We have to be disciplined up front and win the line of scrimmage.”

Big shoes were left to fill with the graduation of talented QB Tre’ Harris. The job falls on junior Sean Malveaux (5-11, 165) to lead the run heavy offensive attack. Malveaux played in the secondary last year and is a speedy athlete the Spartans hope to utilize in characterizing the backfield.

If a rare passing play is called, senior Kelan Helaire (6-3, 180) is back at receiver. He will be the top target hoping to pick up where Nabers left off. Sophomore Jaylon Domingeaux (6-0, 175) is expected to help in the defensive secondary and will also be a second receiver for the passing game.

The Spartans’ defense operates from a 4-2-5 alignment. The defensive front does not look as imposing as the offensive front but will have a solid foundation with junior Zylon Paul (6-2, 285) who is the only returning starter. Paul has been tagged as a run stopper and his help will come from three new front mates tipping the scales no heavier than 205 pounds and in need of game experience. Juniors Will Barry (6-4, 195) and Cameron Charles (6-0, 200) will be the ends with sophomore Kylon Williams (5-8, 205) next to Paul at tackle.

“Paul is a physical presence in the middle of their front,” adds Cook. “With their strength being inside, that may call for us to attack outside to make them move around and run a little bit from side to side. We want to control the ball and make it a four-quarter game.”

The Spartans lost two 3-year starters from the secondary. QB Malveaux may be called on to put in time at his old position if the three sophomores expected to step in are not ready to handle the positions.

For Notre Dame, the question is also youth stepping in with limited experience. The Pios will be a little bigger in size on the offensive front where senior Boyd Gray (5-11, 220) is the lone returning starter and will have four senior first timers rounding out the line.

Senior Parker Seilhan (6-4, 218) was eye opening in his four starts to begin last season and will have the reigns of the offense. Seilhan completed 40 of 59 passes for 754 yards and 12 TDs in limited action. Tailback Dom Thibodeaux (5-11, 200) settled in after moving over from defense for the last three games of 2019 and averaged 7.8 yards a carry in his 280 yards gained with four scores. The receiving crew appears loaded and could open up the passing game.

Defensively, the Pios have four new starters in the front line and five new faces at the other seven positions. Senior Lance Castille (6-0, 225) returns at middle linebacker after leading the Pios with 59 tackles last season. Junior Matt Bernard (5-10, 155) has a lot of game experience at cornerback after being third man in the rotation last year and senior Nick Gautreaux (6-0, 195) will move back to safety after being used in multiple positions.

“We got an 18-minute game type period in at the scrimmage last week and that was a big help for us,” wrapped up Coach Lewis Cook. “We are probably in for a test of stamina, but we are dealing with the same things as everyone else. It will take some time for us to get settled in a routine, get our timing down and for us to figure out some of the best ways for us to go with what we see as our strengths.”