Pios set for district showdown with Knights

This will be only the second meeting ever between Notre Dame and Lafayette Christian, but you can believe the rivalry aspect is already very real for both teams.

The Pios saw streaks of 50 regular season wins and 12 straight district titles snapped in the loss to the Knights last season.

The situation the Pios face is much the same this season with the exception of fewer games played to date. Notre Dame has not been strongly challenged in four wins this season and coach Lewis Cook will again depend on the challenges of practice to have his team ready to face the Knights.

“I’ve done this a long time and I haven’t tricked any kids yet. We have a responsibility to play for 48 minutes against whomever the opponent is, and I have been pleased with the way our team has responded,” said Cook. “A few years ago we had four games in a row where I told the kids I was not going to lie to them and if the bus gets to those games on time you are probably going to win them. The competition in those weeks is against ourselves to get better at practice and put it to work on the field. If you want to get to a championship you have to commit to working every week at getting better.”

LCA burst onto the Class A scene with back to back state championships in 2017 and 2018. The Knights moved up to 2-A last season and were put into the same District as Notre Dame.

In their Week 7 meeting last season, the teams were in a basic standoff when the Pios put together a 13-play, 70-yard drive to take a 14-7 lead with five minutes to play. Two plays later the Knights hooked up for an 80 yard scoring pass to tie the game, stopped the Pios on three plays to get the ball back and marched 63 yards in 12 plays for a game winning field goal with one second to play.

“That was our first regular season loss in a long time and the way it happened was tough for everyone,” noted Cook. “I’m sure that is still on everybody’s mind going into this week. We had not been in a fight like that in a while, but they did not just push us around the field in that game. We had some big plays and good drives, and we need to do that again this game.”

The game plan is much the same as every week for Notre Dame. Cook has always been about doing what your team does best and not taking on massive changes.

“We have to find a way to control the football. They have weapons all over the field. They are big inside and athletic in the secondary. We will have to pick our spots because you are not going to just throw it at them every play. They are experienced and athletic in the secondary and big inside up front. It will be a challenge.”

The X factor for LCA is multi threat Sage Ryan. The senior receiver is a five-star recruit who will most likely also run the ball at times and play in the secondary on defense. He caught seven passes for 79 yards last year and wasn’t called on as a ball carrier with the players LCA had last year.

“If he isn’t there, they would be a totally different team,” Coach Lewis Cook added. “Every time he touches the ball, they are a threat to score. We have to try and keep it out of his hands as best we can and not kick it to him. He was a factor on defense last year, but he hasn’t been playing a lot of defense this year because of their experience in the secondary. That will probably change this week.”

EXTRA POINTS

The Welsh gamed was a repeat performance for Senior QB Parker Seilhan only better. Seilhan completed 11 of 15 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran twice on option keeps for TDs of 11 and 13 yards.

“He is a big, strong kid and he has the big arm,” notes Cook. “Playing quarterback is more than just running around out there. You have to have technique and be able to stand in there and make the throw. He is gaining confidence through his practices and playing in the games and we need that.”

It doesn’t hurt to have the tools in his receiving corps. Senior Blake Smith is a speedy option who had a big catch for a first down in the Welsh game. Senior tight end Joe Brown has established his value with a couple of clutch TD catches and junior Zach Lamm is a reliable possession receiver.

New to the Pios this season are two big receivers in 6-4, 215-pound Luke Yuhasz and 6-2, 185-pound Christian McNees. Yuhasz has 13 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns. McNees is just getting involved with the offense and pulled down two big catches last week.

“Yuhasz has such a good understanding of the game and a good feel for his position,” explains Cook. “He’s a guy we need to keep involved in the offense. McNees is another kid that is going to help us down the stretch. He is a sophomore, and you look at him and don’t realize he is that young. He just needs some playing time.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

Luke Yuhasz 46-yard catch and run on quick screen - Lined up wide right with Blake Smith in the slot, Yuhasz took a quick step back at the snap and QB Parker Seilhan fired a pass out to his receiver. Yuhasz started up field with Smith blocking the corner out of the play and lineman William Vice pulling to get out ahead of the play and take out the safety. Yuhasz took the provided gap and used his speed to run past defenders for the first Pios score of the night. It was the first of three TD catches for Yuhasz and four TD passes for Seilhan who had a big night with another two scores on runs.

SCOUTING REPORT

LCA lost a tough season opener to Acadiana (21-0) on costly turnovers. The Knights have since shut out Evangel, 51-0, and Richwood, 43-0, in a hastily arranged Saturday game last week after district opponent Lake Arthur had to cancel for COVID contact tracing.

The Knights possess physical size, speed and athletic talent up and down the lineup. It is most obvious up front on both sides of the ball.

The offensive line lost three starters from last season and is anchored now by returning junior starter Micah Miller (6-0, 235) and sophomore newcomers Jesse Jeffrey (5-11, 280) and Joshua Flynn (6-2, 255). The other starters on the offensive line are senior Chandler Guinn (6-0, 180) and junior Brenan Charles (6-0, 180) who returns up front.

In total there were seven key offensive performers lost and several are on college rosters this year. The Knights are also dealing with starting QB Ryan Roberts being injured earlier this season and out of action. The job now belongs to freshman JuJuan Johnson. Sophomore Brean LeBlanc (5-9, 175) takes over as primary ball carrier with the departure of Logan Gabriel who was a fixture in the running game for three seasons.

The receivers are led by five-star recruit Sage Ryan (5-11, 195). The senior is a game breaker at receiver and will also show up in several other positions for the Knights. Others to watch are juniors Corwinn Helaire (5-8, 150) and Darian Riggs (5-9, 175).

Defense may be the strength of the LCA team with the return of three interior starters. The front is tough to penetrate with junior three year starter Fitzgerald West (6-2, 310) and seniors Luke Robinson (5-10, 215) and Tyrell Lockett (6-2, 300).

The linebackers are all new to the lineup but imposing with senior Sean Ned (6-3, 230) and sophomore Masey Lewis (6-4, 240) standing tall. Three starters return in the experienced secondary. Senior Anthony Richard (6-1, 175) and juniors Jordan Allen (5-11, 180) and Brylan Green (5-11, 175) are game worthy players. Green is another highly recruited player with top tier speed.