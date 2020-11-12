Pios travel to Lake Arthur for 6-2A tilt

This football season is in the home stretch and Notre Dame is looking to keep momentum heading in the right direction on the road at Lake Arthur Friday night. Two regular season games remain against opponents that have had a rough time getting anything positive going this season.

Lake Arthur returned to action last week after not playing for two weeks due to COVID quarantine restrictions. The Tigers lost to Welsh, 35-7, their third loss of the season with a lone win against Vinton, 42-28, five weeks ago.

Notre Dame Head Coach Lewis Cook is thankful just to have a game as he hopes to keep the momentum moving forward for his team.

“They had to cancel their homecoming during the two weeks with no games. They have rescheduled it for this week, so I know they will be excited to have the game. We prepare hard every week regardless of the opponent. We have a way to go and we’ll continue to try and improve our team. Hopefully, we can make another run at it.”

Notre Dame was in a similar position last season and had their opponent cancel the week before the Lake Arthur game. The Pios remained sharp on the practice field and were more than ready at game time.

“We tried to just go back to fundamentals during the two-week period. We gave the kids a couple of days off and came back with a little more contact work and let them kind of bang on each other. I am sure they had a plan for keeping their team focused during the two missed games. In the end you want to stay healthy and cure all your bumps and bruises, so you are ready to go on Friday night.”

The Lake Arthur game was also the first start at tailback for Dominic Thibodeaux. The senior was pulled over from defense after the season ending injury to C.J. Thibodeaux. In three starts last year, Thibodeaux rushed for 280 yards and four scores with an average of 7.8 yards per carry. He also caught six passes for 94 yards and a score.

This season, as the lead back in the Pios’ running game, Thibodeaux leads the team with 540 rushing yards with an average touch of 5.6 yards a carry. He has run for nine touchdowns and added six timely pass receptions for 45 yards.

“Dom is a versatile player and a really tough kid,” adds Coach Lewis Cook. “Against Rayne he had a reception and turned it into a first down. He caught two screen passes and took one of them for 22 yards. When you have a dual threat in the backfield like Dom, you do not have to change personnel and that keeps the defense off balance. Dom has really filled in the spot as our lead back and played well.”

When executed properly, the screen pass can pay off with big results. The Pios scored twice on screens last year against Lake Arthur. Thibodeaux turned one screen into a 47-yard TD in that game. There are multiple versions in the Pios offense and the key is to make the call at the right time and that falls on Cook as he also coordinates the offense.

“It mostly depends on the alignment of the defense and the situation. You have to consider whether they are a blitzing team, are they a man-to-man team and how do they align in the situation of the moment. We had a lot of success with our tight end screen where we fake it away and throw back across to the tight end where you hope the rush comes on one side. We have several screen options depending on the situation.”

For the Pios, this week could also mean the second of three season ending games with starters not getting much more than a half on the field. But that is a story for next week.

EXTRA POINTS

Notre Dame converted five first half turnovers into scores against Rayne. Offensive starters took the sideline in the second quarter, but as Cook has done many times, the offense got one series to start the third quarter.

“We are two games short this year with no spring training or jamboree, so our guys just need to play. There were certain things we wanted to run that first series after halftime but we got the penalty and had to give it up. We were just trying to get our guys ready for down the road and when we got the ball back again there was no reason to leave them in. It gave our young guys a chance to get on the field.”

PLAY OF THE GAME

Caleb Cormier interception on first Rayne play – The Wolves had just stopped Notre Dame on the first possession of the game at the Rayne 17-yard line. On the Wolves first offensive snap, Comeaux intercepted a pass to turn the game right back around. The Pios scored on a 47-yard Parker Seilhan run and the game was never in doubt. Comeaux added another interception and recovered two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. It was a career night for the junior defensive back and he did it all in the first half.

SCOUTING REPORT

The Pios scored on all four first half possessions last season and turned over the second half to the underclassmen in grabbing win number seven with a 42-0 romp over the undermanned Tigers.

That seems to be an annual concern for Cook and his staff at this point of the season. His front line players went less than a half against Rayne last week as Cook is not one to run up a score.

“We still have things we need to work on as a team,” adds Cook. “We need to get better offensively and be more consistent in the throwing game to build confidence. We have gotten good play from Luke Yuhasz who is new to our system. We are getting Chris McNees in the mix now and he is coming on as a receiver. We brought Ethan Menard over from defense and he has helped give us more options. They just need game time on the field.”

Lake Arthur was competitive on offense early last season against the Pios. The Tigers gave some looks and broke some long plays to keep Notre Dame working.

“They show a similar look as what we saw from Rayne last week,” says Cook of the Tigers. “Their quarterback is a good operator of the offense. They have some design runs for the QB so we have to be alert for that and defend the run. Offensively, we have prepared a lot the same with some of the things we did for Rayne. We feel we have to attack their perimeter, but they are not that big up front and we may be able to get a few inside runs. They don’t have a lot of guys so we hope our depth helps us stay fresh on them.”

The Pios defense applied constant pressure on the Tigers all night last season. One typical series had Lake Arthur backed up at their eleven-yard line when Tigers QB Tyler Breaux got off a pass to Daylon Charles who turned the completion into an 81-yard gain. Pios safety Zac Higginbotham ran down the receiver at the Pios’ eight. Four plays later from the 17, the Pios batted away a pass to kill the threat.

This season, a lot of new faces are turning in the same type of play on the Pios defense.

“The five guys we have up front this season played hardly any downs at all last year,” notes Cook. “Those guys have really played well this year. Gabe Leonards and Alex Stevens are really quick off the ball and disruptive. Karson Broussard, Parker Link and Sebastian Roche have really come along. Those seven guys have done a nice job of controlling the line for us.

“We picked up Wes Maze who has been an explosive player. Having Lance Castille back at middle linebacker has been a big plus for us and Luke Hoffpauir has made some plays at the other linebacker spot. Nick Gautreaux is a steadying force for us at safety who does a nice job closing on plays. Caleb Comeaux has really stepped up on defense and Matt Bernard is locked in at corner.

Last season, Lake Arthur managed just six first downs and 111 total yards of offense. The Tigers were held to minus seven yards of offense in the second half and without the 85-yard first quarter pass, Lake Arthur gained 26 total yards on the other 39 plays.

The Pios are hoping for that kind of performance Friday night to secure another win in Lake Arthur.