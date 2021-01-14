Pios upend Teurlings for ninth straight victory

The Notre Dame Pios continued their winning ways Tuesday with an impressive 62-51 victory over Class 4A Teurlings at A.B. Dore Gym.

The Pios were supposed to open District 6-2A play Tuesday with a game at Port Barre, but that contest had to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Red Devils.

The victory, Notre Dame’s ninth straight, sent the Pios to 9-1 on the season and also catapulted them to No. 2 in the Division III power ratings behind top-ranked Newman.

Teurlings, Division II’s No. 11-ranked team, fell to 12-7 with the loss.

The Pios took a 29-26 advantage at the break before Teurlings cut the lead to one (45-44) in the third quarter thanks to four 3-pointers from Adam Broussard.

That was as close as the visiting Rebels would get.

Notre Dame star guard Parker McNees took over in the fourth quarter and scored 11 of his game-high 29 points over the final eight minutes to help the Pios pull away.

McNees hit one of his five 3-pointers in the final period and also went 4-for-4 from the charity stripe as the Pios outscored the Rebels 17-7.

The game was tight through the first three quarters with the Pios taking a 16-12 advantage in the opening frame.

McNees and Nick Swacker each knocked down a long ball and the duo combined for 12 points in the quarter.

Christian McNees added five points in the second frame and the Pios knocked down three shots from beyond the arc but the Rebels were able to trim the lead to three (29-26).

The McNees brothers combined for 12 points in the third to help offset Broussard’s 14-point outburst for the Rebels.

Parker McNees finished the night with a double-double, adding 10 rebounds to his 29-point performance. He also had five assists and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

Christian McNees followed with 13 points, five rebounds and a steal and Swacker had 11 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and a block.

In addition to the leaders, Teddy Menard scored six points, pulled down three rebounds, dished out five assists and picked up four steals. Chris Schmid finished with three points and two rebounds.

Broussard paced the Rebels with six baskets from beyond the arc and 20 points. Matthew Marceaux also scored in double figures with 11 points.

The Pios now hit their toughest stretch of the season thus far with a pair of games against perennial powers on deck.

The Pios will travel to Lafayette tonight to take on Division II’s No. 3-ranked and two-time defending state champion St. Thomas More (15-4) before beginning district play next Tuesday at Division III’s No. 6-ranked Lafayette Christian.

Tonight’s action at St. Thomas More tips at 5:30 with a jayvee contest. The boys varsity game will follow at 6:30.