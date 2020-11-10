Prep Football Scoreboard
Friday, November 6
Amite 58, Independence 0
Arcadia 48, Lincoln Prep 8
Assumption 32, Ellender 28
Baton Rouge Catholic 48, Ruston 42
Breaux Bridge 42, Beau Chene 20
Brother Martin 38, Terrebonne 7
C.E. Byrd 49, Airline 28
Calvary 57, Plain Dealing 6
Carencro 49, Abbeville 7
Carroll 32, Wossman 16
Cedar Creek 50, Sicily Island 0
Central - B.R. 35, Walker 28
DeQuincy 40, LaSalle 0
DeRidder 29, Peabody 28
Dunham 28, East Feliciana 8
Dutchtown 42, McKinley 0
E.D. White 24, Lutcher 21
East St. John 54, Central Lafourche 0
Fisher 25, Ecole Classique 6
Hahnville 42, H.L. Bourgeois 17
Hammond 24, Northshore 15
Hannan 30, Sumner 6
Haughton 27, Captain Shreve 21
Haynesville 39, Northwest 34
Highland Baptist 43, Hanson 30
Homer 57, Magnolia 8
Huntington 42, Franklin Parish 12
Iowa 41, Westlake 14
Jeanerette 22, Delcambre 0
Jena 44, Buckeye 6
John Curtis Christian 37, Holy Cross 3
Jonesboro-Hodge 36, D’Arbonne 0
Kaplan 59, Crowley 13
Lafayette 23, Southside 20
Lafayette Christian 68, Port Barre 0
Lakeshore 52, Franklinton 0
Leesville 63, Bolton 27
Live Oak 38, Denham Springs 31
Loreauville 46, West St. Mary 6
Mandeville 38, Saint Paul’s 28
Mangham 42, Ferriday 30
Mansfield 52, Bossier 22
Minden 27, Bastrop 26
NDHS 48, RHS 14
New Iberia 49, Comeaux 0
Newman 14, St. Charles Catholic 7
North Caddo 42, Lakeside 0
North DeSoto 40, Evangel 15
North Webster 30, Loyola 28
Oberlin 49, East Beauregard 20
Parkview Baptist 44, Brusly 0
Parkway 30, Natchitoches Central 7
Pineville 32, West Ouachita 14
Plaquemine 52, Istrouma 27
Catholic-PC 49, Westminster 7
Ponchatoula 49, Fontainebleau 14
Red River 50, Lakeview 20
Riverdale 28, Bonnabel 7
Rosepine 50, Pickering 20
Slidell 20, Covington 14
St. Edmund 69, Pine Prairie 6
St. James 49, Berwick 13
St. Martinville 36, Erath 28
St. Mary’s 46, Logansport 45
St. Thomas More 63, Northside 0
Sulphur 42, North Vermilion 8
Union Parish 48, Green Oaks 42
Vandebilt 42, South Terrebonne 22
Vinton 31, Pope John Paul 16
Welsh 35, Lake Arthur 7
West Monroe 23, Ouachita Parish 14
Westgate 33, Teurlings Catholic 27
Canceled Games
Pine Prairie @ Iota
LCCP @ Jennings
Ville Platte @ Church Point