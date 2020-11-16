Prep Football Scoreboard
Friday, November 13
Airline 31, Benton 28
Amite 35, Pine 7
Avoyelles 48, Red River 46, 2OT
B.T. Washington 36, Evangel 20
Basile 42, Gueydan 14
Episcopal 48, East Feliciana 0
Beekman 12, River Oaks 7
Block 28, Arcadia 8
Breaux Bridge 42, Albany 20
Brusly 48, Glen Oaks 6
Bunkie 49, Lakeview 0
Caldwell Parish 34, Buckeye 6
Calvary Baptist 56, Haynesville 13
Capitol 31, Northeast 22
Cecilia 60, Livonia 12
Cedar Creek 50, Minden 28
Central - B.R. 49, Belaire 7
Chalmette 50, Bonnabel 6
Church Point 44, Opelousas Cath. 21
DeQuincy 42, Vinton 14
Denham Springs 26, Walker 21
Destrehan 42, Central Lafourche 0
Dutchtown 56, Ellender 14
E.D. White 35, Berwick 0
Ehret 57, King 0
Eunice 55, North Vermilion 14
Franklin 34, Houma Christian 0
Frederick Douglass 55, Fisher 6
General Trass 54, Delhi 6
Green Oaks 68, Bossier 14
Haughton 31, Natchitoches Central 6
Homer 54, Plain Dealing 6
Jena 18, Marksville 13
Jennings 42, South Beauregard 14
Jesuit 47, Hahnville 21
Kaplan 30, Abbeville 20
Kennedy 26, McMain 6
Lafayette Christian 49, Rayne 0
Lakeshore 41, Pearl River 14
Lakeside 28, D’Arbonne Woods 12
Live Oak 34, Pineville 20
Madison Prep 39, Parkview Baptist 15
Mandeville 50, Hammond 0
Mangham 59, Vidalia 0
Mansfield 46, North Webster 20
Many 61, Loyola College Prep 27
NDHS 62, Lake Arthur 13
Neville 38, Bastrop 15
New Iberia Catholic 43, Jeanerette 0
Newman 76, W.L. Cohen 0
North Caddo 44, Jonesboro-Hodge 21
North DeSoto 14, Woodlawn (SH) 0
Northlake 25, Pope John Paul 13
Plaquemine 68, Broadmoor 0
Ponchatoula 35, Saint Paul’s 28
Port Allen 22, Dunham 21
Rayville 30, Madison 8
Riverside 15, West St. John 14
Rosepine 44, Logansport 38
Ruston 35, West Ouachita 3
Salmen 28, Franklinton 13
Slidell 21, Fontainebleau 20
Southern Lab 62, Central Private 14
St. Charles 40, South Plaquemines 14
St. Edmund 52, Westminster 7
St. Louis 46, Welsh 19
St. Mary’s 37, Montgomery 16
St. Thomas More 37, Carencro 22
Sumner 7, Bogalusa 6
Teurlings 59, St. Martinville 19
Tioga 14, DeRidder 3
University (Lab) 43, West Feliciana 7
Vandebilt Catholic 20, Covington 6
Vermilion Catholic 64, Covenant 7
Ville Platte 36, Pine Prairie 28
West Jefferson 41, Riverdale 0
Westgate 55, Northside 0
White Castle 20, Slaughter 18