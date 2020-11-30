Prep Football Scoreboard
Class 1A, First Round
Basile 40, Magnolia 0
Block 50, Merryville 6
Delhi 14, Arcadia 12
East Beauregard 38, Montgomery 20
LaSalle 32, Delta Charter 6
Slaughter 14, Lena Northwood 8
West St. John 43, North Central 0
Class 2A, First Round
Amite 54, Capitol 0
Avoyelles 42, Oakdale 6
Bunkie 22, Pickering 6
General Trass 42, Rayville 0
Kentwood 27, Jonesboro-Hodge 18
Kinder 55, Delcambre 0
Loreauville 50, Jeanerette 0
Mangham 55, Madison 18
North Caddo 6, Welsh 3
Port Allen 55, Pine 8
Red River 41, Lakeview 6
Rosepine 50, Northeast 28
South Plaquemines 46, Franklin 43
St. Helena 28, Vidalia 16
Class 3A, First Round
Brusly 10, Carroll 8
Church Point 18, Mansfield 6
Donaldsonville 46, Loranger 0
Green Oaks def. Marksville, forfeit
Lutcher 54, Grant 13
Madison Prep 46, Bogalusa 8
St. James 43, Abbeville 10
St. Martinville 30, Kaplan 22, OT
Sterlington 59, West Feliciana 27
Sumner 9, Iota 6
Union Parish 47, North Webster 16
Class 4A, First Round
Belle Chasse 35, Carver 14
DeRidder 27, Lakeshore 0
Eunice 36, Bastrop 0
Huntington 42, Livonia 7
Istrouma 47, Pearl River 25
Landry/Walker 21, Cecilia 14
Leesville 28, Northwood 27
Minden 28, Kennedy 6
Neville 50, Peabody 0
North DeSoto 22, Salmen 14
Plaquemine 48, Belaire 0
Tioga 42, RHS 0
Westgate 42, Assumption 8
Class 5A, First Round
Acadiana 44, Covington 7
Alexandria 35, Slidell 0
Central - B.R. 41, Pineville 8
Destrehan 35, Ouachita Parish 14
Dutchtown 29, Terrebonne 0
East Ascension 28, Captain Shreve 14
East St. John 35, Woodlawn (BR) 28,
Ehret 21, Thibodaux 14
Haughton 31, Live Oak 3
Lafayette 43, East Jefferson 6
Mandeville 41, West Jefferson 0
New Iberia 53, Southside 13
Ponchatoula 24, St. Amant 14
Ruston 42, Hahnville 17
West Monroe 44, Chalmette 26
Zachary 41, Airline 7
Division I, First Round
John Curtis Christian 2, Shaw 0
St. Augustine 47, Holy Cross 14
Division II, First Round
E.D. White 28, Loyola College Prep 10
Hannan 21, St. Michael 6
Parkview Baptist 34, St. Louis 10
Teurlings 57, Thomas Jefferson 14
University (Lab) 55, Evangel 12
Division III, First Round
AES 2, Northlake Christian 0
Dunham 20, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
Catholic-NI 13, Menard 6
Division IV, First Round
Calvary 45, St. Martin’s 7
Country Day 24, St. Mary’s 10
Catholic-PC 42, Sacred Heart 6
Riverside 38, St. Edmund Catholic 19
Southern Lab 34, Opelousas Cath. 14
Vermilion Catholic 24, St. Frederick 14