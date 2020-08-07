Prep football season delayed until at least October

The LHSAA unveiled a plan for an abbreviated football season tentatively set to begin on Oct. 8, following an executive committee meeting held Wednesday.

Later, during a Zoom news conference, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine and president David Federico revealed select schools have been invited to rejoin LHSAA championship events in 2020-21 as part of a one-year COVID-19 exception designed to help simplify school operations.

Select schools will be surveyed to determine whether they will accept the offer.

“It’s ambitious … yeah. But you know what, if you’re not ambitious you don’t get anything done,” Bonine said of the fall plans. “We want to play football. I want kids to play football.

“Parents want kids to play football yesterday. But we’ve got to do this safely. And what is the alternative here — nothing … no sports? We’ve been down that ugly road in the spring. And we’re going to do everything we can to prevent that from happening again.”

Other plans call for cross country and swimming to begin their seasons as originally scheduled Aug. 31. The volleyball regular season is set for Sept. 8 based on updated calendars for each sport that were sent to schools in a Wednesday memo.

Bonine noted that all the LHSAA’s fall plans are contingent on Louisiana moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of its reopening by the end of August.

“I truly believe we are going to bring the numbers down,” Bonine said of COVID-19 cases. “We’ve got to use the numbers. If people want to bad-mouth the numbers, they can. At the end of the day, that is what we are using.”

Once schools get 14 days into Phase 3, Bonine said the LHSAA will petition state officials to allow for collision drills over the next 21 days. That 21-day period would allow players’ bodies time to adjust to the football collisions.

The time frame also would allow for a scrimmage or jamboree to be played weekend of Oct. 1.

The reason the football plan is ambitious is because it requires 35 days to work toward a season during a possible 42-day window that could be impacted by the virus.

“Keep in mind that this is what we have today. We feel good about it,” Bonine said. “But what we do can change by something that happens tomorrow with this (pandemic).”

Bonine said LHSAA schools will receive specific blueprints for each fall sport within a few days.

Other key football points revealed Wednesday include:

• When play begins, teams would play their Week 3 opponent first.

• The LHSAA has models for six-game, seven-game and eight-game regular seasons.

• A six-game regular season would likely coincide with football title games being played on their originally scheduled date of Dec. 10-12 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

• The number of playoff teams will likely be reduced. Logistics are still being determined, but LHSCA director Eric Held said playoff models the LHSAA is working with include 16- and 32-team brackets.

• Held said teams that do not make the playoffs will have the option to add an additional “bowl” game against another non-playoff qualifier.

• Power rankings will be used to determine playoff seeding. Bonine said that plan will evolve as if teams are forced to miss games because of COVID-19 issues.

• If the decision is made to extend the football season and playoffs past Dec. 10-12 and perhaps into early Jan. 2021, Bonine noted another site for title games would likely be involved.

Bonine said early-week or mid-week games at the Superdome could be an option. Bonine added that the Superdome has end of the year obligations to other events, including the New Orleans Bowl and Allstate Sugar Bowl. Other possible sites mentioned were Tulane’s Yulman Stadium, the UL’s Cajun Field and Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

• Bonine said the LHSAA has developed specific plans to handle COVID-19 issues with scheduling, travel and the fact that the start of school in some districts is being delayed until September.

• When asked about fans attending games, Bonine said those decisions will ultimately be made by individual schools and school districts, in accordance with state and CDC guidelines.

“It’s like hurricane contraflow,” Bonine said. “We may all be in different lanes, but we’re headed in the same direction.”

Frederico of Ecole Classique explained the option for selection schools to play in the LHSAA’s title events in 2020-21 is a one-year exception and not a way to bring select/nonselect schools back together.

Federico said a proposal to unite select/nonselect schools would need to again be put on the LHSAA’s January agenda and voted on by the full membership.

Bonine made an offer for select schools to rejoin the LHSAA’s title events for the COVID-19 year to a committee of select school principals last week. The offer was seen as a way for schools and the LHSAA to simplify operations during the pandemic.

“There is so much uncertainty and the principals have so much to do with regard to running their schools,” Federico said. “The offer was pretty much unanimously accepted by that committee.

“And a survey went out to the schools asking them (select schools) are you willing to come back to all the venues that we have set up. Or are in interested in coming back just for football. Or are you interested in coming back for baseball, softball, basketball ... whatever.”