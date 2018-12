CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS West Monroe 28, John Ehret 0 Zachary 67, Destrehan 57 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS Edna Karr 25, Neville 13 Warren Easton 54, Leesville ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Acadia Parish, LA. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!