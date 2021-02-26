Prep Roundup: Bulldogs rally past Greyhounds

IOTA - The Iota Bulldogs rallied from an early deficit and pushed across four runs in the fifth inning to slip past Welsh in the 2021 prep baseball season opener for both teams.

The Bulldogs fell behind early when the Greyhounds plated five unearned runs in the second inning off IHS starting pitcher Nicholas Duplechain.

The Greyhounds had just one hit in the frame but Duplechain walked one and the Bulldogs committed three errors that led to the early deficit.

The Bulldogs began their rally in the bottom of the third inning when they logged three straight two-out hits. Duplechain, Gavin LeBlanc and Andrew Mouton each recorded singles to load the bases for Nicholas Hebert, who delivered a two-run single. Mouton then scored on an error, one of three committed by the Greyhounds, to trim the lead to 5-3.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good in the fifth inning by scoring four runs on one hit, three walks , one hit batter and an error.

After loading the bases on a pair of walks and a fielder’s choice, Iota got an RBI single to right field by Mouton to close the gap to one (5-4). Hebert was then hit by a pitch to plate the tying run.

LeBlanc scored the go ahead run on a wild pitch and Mouton scored on an error for the final run of the game.

Matthew Crochet, pitching in relief of Duplechain, sat the Greyhounds down in order in the top of the sixth inning.

The Greyhounds logged a leadoff double in the top of the seventh inning but Crochet avoided any potential damage by getting a double play and a flyout to end the game.

Crochet was credited with the victory after allowing no runs on just one hit in three innings of relief work. He struck out four.

Duplechain pitched the first four innings and gave up five unearned runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Mouton and LeBlanc paced the Bulldogs at the plate with two hits each. Mouton also recorded an RBI.

Hebert had one hit and drove in three runs. Dawson Wallace and Duplechain rounded out the offense with a single each.

The Bulldogs took on Sam Houston last night in their first of three games at the Kinder Tournament. They are slated to play St. Edmund at 4:30 p.m. today and round out tournament play Saturday with a 4:45 contest against the host Yellow Jackets.

Lady Dogs slip past Hanson

FRANKLIN – The Iota Lady Bulldogs survived a wild one Tuesday in their season opener at Hansen Memorial.

With the score knotted at 1-1 in the top of the sixth inning, the Lady Bulldogs pushed across the go-ahead and eventual winning run on an error to slip past the Lady Tigers, 2-1.

The Lady Dogs loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Aydah Douget scored on an error by the catcher to break a 1-1 tie. The Lady Tigers avoided any further damage with a double play to get out of the inning.

Joslyn Fruge, pitching in relief for the Lady Dogs, sat the Lady Tigers down in order in the bottom of the sixth and then worked around a two-out walk in the seventh and logged a strikeout to end the game.

Greta Fontenot, the Lady Dogs’ starting pitcher, was credited with the victory after surrendering one run, none earned, on three hits and three walks. She struck out one in five innings of work.

Fruge earned the save in two innings of relief work. She allowed no hits, one walk and struck out four.

The Lady Dogs logged six hits on the afternoon.

Charly Sensat had an RBI single in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1.

Fontenot, Peyton Dubose, Maci Wright and Ella Cradeur each singled for the Lady Dogs.

Iota took on Kinder last night but results of that contest were not available as of press time.