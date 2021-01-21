Prep Roundup: CHS Ladies knock off Teurlings, Gents drop heartbreaker

CROWLEY – Myraneika Lastrapes torched Teurlings Catholic for 19 points Tuesday to help lead the Crowley Ladies to an impressive 35-21 victory over the Lady Rebels at the CHS gym.

The Lady Rebels were a last-minute replacement, taking David Thibodeaux’s spot which had to postpone their contest against the Ladies due to COVID-19 issues.

The Ladies improved to 8-3 overall heading into Friday’s home matchup with Abbeville.

Lastrapes shouldered the load for the Ladies in the first quarter by scoring all of their points as the hosts slipped out to an 8-5 advantage.

The pace slowed to a near crawl in the second frame with the Ladies outscoring the Lady Rebels 4-3.

Lastrapes added six more points in the third quarter and Macy Butler, Taylor Perkins and Mya Lastrapes each added buckets to push the lead to 25-12.

The Ladies closed out the game by outscoring the guests 10-9 over the final eight minutes.

Perkins added six points in the victory and Mya Lastrapes had four. Spiritual Guidry, Martayshia Guidry and Butler each finished with two points.

Gents fall short

In the boys contest, the Crowley Gents weren’t as fortunate in their District 6-3A opener against David Thibodeaux.

The visiting Bulldogs went on a 16-1 run over the final six minutes of the fourth quarter to steal a 37-36 victory over the Gents.

The victory was just David Thibodeaux’s second of the season.

The Gents fell to 7-4 overall and 0-1 in league play.

The Gents lead throughout the contest and took a 35-21 advantage with just over seven minutes to go on a jumper from Ronderick Nelson early in the final frame.

Things went south from there for the hosts, who committed seven turnovers in the final frame.

Kolby Davis’ bucket with seven minutes remaining sparked a 16-0 run.

Bryan Montgomery ended the drought with a free throw to get the Gents within one (37-36) with 20 seconds remaining and the hosts had one last shot for the win. But Nelson’s 3-point attempt with 11 seconds left was off the mark.

Montgomery paced the Gents with 12 points and Nelson scored seven.

In addition, Kyris Savoy added six points, Haylen Mouton and Jaylon Wiltz each scored four and Zuri Poullard finished with three.

The Gents return to action next Tuesdaywhen they travel to Kaplan for another district tilt.