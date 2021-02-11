Prep Roundup: CHS Ladies, Lady Pios fall short in league play

ABBEVILLE – The Crowley Ladies went cold from the floor in the fourth quarter Tuesday and it proved costly in their matchup with the Abbeville Lady Wildcats.

The Ladies (11-5, 4-2) were outscored 14-4 over the final eight minutes in a disappointing 40-29 setback at the hands of the Lady Cats.

Taylor Perkins scored 11 of her game-high 18 points in the first half and the Ladies fell behind 20-15 at the break.

Mya Lastrapes scored five points in the third quarter and Perkins knocked down a shot from behind the arc to help the Ladies trim the lead to one (26-25) heading into the final stanza.

The Lady Cats pulled away from there thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Alissa Richard in the fourth quarter.

Richard hit three long balls on the night and led the Lady Cats with 13 points.

Lastrapes finished with five points for the Ladies and Spiritual Guidry, Martayshia Guidry and Macy Butler each scored two.

The Ladies will entertain league-leading Kaplan tonight at 6 p.m.

Lake Arthur tops Lady Pios

LAKE ARTHUR – The Lake Arthur Tigers knocked down 12 3-pointers and had eight players score in a 67-18 victory over the Notre Dame Lady Pios Tuesday evening.

The Lady Tigers, ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A power ratings, improved to 26-4 overall and 6-1 in District 6-2A play.

The Lady Pios fell to 7-12 and 0-5.

The Lady Tigers went on a 43-6 run over the first two quarters, holding the Lady Pios scoreless in the second frame.

The Lady Pios had their best quarter of the game in the final frame where they scored nine points.

They were outscored 24-12 over the final two frames, however.

Deonna Brister led the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Vivian Sketoe and Kali Hornsby also scored in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Ahnnie Albro paced the Lady Pios with five points, Maggie Chiasson added three and Gabby Cates, Kelsey Broussard, Jeanne Clare Schmid, Angel Smith and Lauren Comeaux each finished with two.

The Lady Pios return to district play tonight when they play host to Welsh at 5:30 p.m.