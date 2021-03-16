Prep Roundup: Church Point rallies past Lady Bulldogs

IOTA - All signs were pointing to a seemingly easy District 5-3A opening victory for Iota Thursday evening.

The Lady Dogs led 6-1 against rival Church Point and were three outs away from sealing the victory.

But Church Point had other ideas.

The Lady Bears logged seven of their 11 hits in the top of the seventh inning, including a two-run home run by Blair Moore, to rally past the host Lady Dogs, 8-6.

Elizabeth Herpin sparked the late rally with a leadoff single in the seventh. Devyn Daigle followed with a double and Macy Dailey logged a triple to trim the lead to 6-3 before the Lady Dogs recorded the first out of the frame.

Three straight RBI doubles by Laura Miller, Amelia Dailey and Gabrielle Herpin tied the game at 6-6 and set the table for Moore, who drove a full count offering over the center field wall for a two-run blast and the Lady Bears’ first lead of the game.

Church Point pitcher Madisyn Fruge closed out the game in the bottom of frame by setting the Lady Dogs down in order on a paFruge allowed six runs on nine hits and three walks. She struck out four in earning the complete-game victory.

Greta Fontenot pitched the first 6 1/3 innings for Iota and allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out one.

Emma LeJeune took over with one out in the seventh inning and allowed three runs on three hits.

The Lady Bears belted out 11 hits on the day.

Macy Dailey, Kaleigh Little and Elizabeth Herpin each had two hits. Dailey tripled and drove in two runs.

Moore had a home run and two RBI and Gabrielle Herpin, Amelia Dailey, Laura Miller and Devyn Daigle each had a double and an RBI.

Dixie Guidry and Maci Wright paced the Lady Dogs’ offense with three hits each.

Guidry had a double and two RBI.

Fruge and Aydah Douget each added a home run and Amelie Armand finished with a single.

Breaux Bridge upends Ladies

BREAUX BRIDGE - The Crowley Ladies had no answer for Breaux Bridge’s potent offense Friday in a 17-2 loss to the Lady Tigers in a game that was halted after the third inning due to the mercy rule.

The Ladies got on the board in the top of the first inning after Makaya Damon logged a leadoff single and scored on a one-out single to right field by Spiritual Guidry.

The Tigers answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 2-1 lead.

It was all Breaux Bridge after that.

The Lady Tigers plated 10 runs in the second frame and five in the third to end the game.

The Ladies scored their final run in the top of the third inning when Damon was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a wild pitch.

Guidry, Damon and Khalee Meaux each had one hit for the Ladies.

The Lady Tigers logged 13 hits and took advantage of four Crowley errors and five walks.