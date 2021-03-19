Prep Roundup: Late rally falls short for Dogs

KINDER – The Iota Bulldogs committed an uncharacteristic eight errors Tuesday and that proved costly in their non-district game against the Kinder Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets took advantage of four errors in the second inning to score three unearned runs and they tacked on another run in the fifth to slip away with a 4-3 victory over the Bulldogs.

The miscues in the field overshadowed a stellar effort on the mound by senior Gage Monceaux, who allowed just three hits and walked two. He struck out six over six innings.

The Bulldogs also struggled at the plate where they logged just four hits and left 11 runners on base, including five in scoring position.

The Bulldogs drew back-to-back walks to start the game and looked to be in prime position for a big inning. Dawson Wallace brought home the first run of the game when his hot shot to third base was misplayed.

The hosts got out of the potential jam after that, however, and Iota was left with runners at second and third base.

The Yellow Jackets took the lead in the bottom of the third when a two-out error opened the floodgates. Three runs crossed the plate after that on three more miscues and one hit.

Monceaux helped his own cause with a two-out double in the top of the fifth inning and he later scored on an error to trim the lead to 3-2.

The hosts added a single run in the bottom of the frame on a walk, a single and a sacrifice fly.

Tyler LeJeune logged a two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth to get the Dogs back within one (4-3) but Kinder’s Brooks Fawcett came in to close in the seventh and struck out three while walking one.

LeJeune, Monceaux, Matthew Crochet and Nick Duplechain each had one hit for the Bulldogs.

Ladies fall short

LAFAYETTE – David Thibodeaux Academy’s Emma Begnaud baffled the Crowley Ladies for three innings, allowing just one hit in a 15-0 victory that was halted early due to the mercy rule.

Makaya Damon had the Ladies’ lone hit of the game, a two-out single to right field in the third inning.

The Ladies had just one other runner reach base in the shortened contest when S. Schexnayder drew a leadoff walk in the second frame.

The Lady Bulldogs logged 12 hits and took advantage of four Crowley errors to score their runs, only six of which were earned.

Morgan Malveaux and Mallory Speakman each had two hits and three RBI for the Lady Dogs.

Begnaud struck out six Ladies in three innings.