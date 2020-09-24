Prep Roundup: ND, NCS log volleyball sweeps

GRAND COUTEAU – The Notre Dame Lady Pios ran their winning streak to four games Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep of Academy of Sacred Heart.

The Lady Pios (5-2) made quick work of the Lady Saints, winning the first two sets, 25-11 and 25-7 and then closing out the match with a 25-14 victory in the third.

The Lady Pios dominated at the net, logging 33 kills.

Lily Morgan and Olivia Hensgens led the charge with 11 and six kills, respectively. Natalie Brown and Andrus Kelbaugh added four kills each, Julia Patin had two and Jeanne Clair Schmid had one.

Morgan added to her impressive outing with six aces and seven digs. Maloz also had a block and an assist.

Brown added five aces and six digs, Kelbaugh recorded four aces and three digs and Schmid logged four digs and a team-high 18 assists.

Also contributing in the victory were Sara Boulet with two aces, nine assists and two digs and Maddie Murrell with five digs and one assist.

The Lady Pios entertain St. Louis tonight at 5:30 before hitting the road Saturday to face a pair of New Orleans powerhouses- Dominican and Ben Franklin.

Dominican, the 2019 Division I state runnerup, is currently 8-0 on the season.

Ben Franklin was the Division II state runnerup a year ago and is 8-1 heading into the weekend.

NCS slips past Rayne

CROWLEY – Makenzie Droddy and Kamrie Breaux led the offense and Brylynn George was a force on defense for Northside Christian Lady Warriors on Tuesday.

Droddy and Breaux combined for 12 kills while George recorded a team-high 45 digs on the back row as the Lady Warriors slipped past Rayne in straight sets, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14 to improve to 4-2 on the season.

Droddy also recorded 34 digs and Breaux had one block, one ace and five digs.

Riley Armstong was also a key contributor for the Lady Warriors with 17 assists and 13 digs.

In addition to the leaders, Carly Bergeron had three kills, three digs and four blocks, Maeline Dischler logged two kills and six digs and Ella Guidry added two kills and 25 digs. Mazie Hernandez finished with six digs.

The Lady Warriors were scheduled to take on Highland Baptist tonight, but the New Iberia school had to cancel due to some COVID-19 cases. The school went virtual and suspended all athletic activities.

The Lady Warriors return to action on Monday when they travel to Leroy to take on North Vermilion at 5 p.m.

CHS Ladies fall short

CECILIA – The Crowley Ladies put up a fight, but in the end, the Cecilia Lady Bulldogs were just too much.

The Lady Dogs outlasted the guests in the first two sets, 26-24 and 27-25 before putting the match away with a 25-15 victory in the third set.

Martayshia Guidry was the leader for the Ladies with six kills, four blocks, one ace and eight digs.

Kiersten Trahan followed with three kills, one block and 11 digs; Hannah Abshire recorded two kills, one block, two aces and 16 digs and Khalee Meaux had one kill, three blocks and nine digs.

Additionally, Isabel Istre recorded two aces and four digs and Spiritual Guidry had a team-high 19 digs. Macy Butler also added four digs.

The Ladies took on Rayne last night and return to action this evening with a road contest at Jennings.