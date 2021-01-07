Prep Roundup: Pios extend winning streak to eight games

CROWLEY – The red-hot Notre Dame Pios continued their winning streak on Tuesday with an impressive 65-44 victory over the Kaplan Pirates at A.B. Dore Gym.

The victory was the Pios’ eighth straight and sent them to 8-1 overall heading into Friday’s home contest against Class 4A’s Teurlings Rebels.

On Tuesday, Parker McNees scored eight of his game-high 28 points in the opening frame to help the Pios surge out to an 18-10 advantage and take control of the game.

Teddy Menard added five points in the second frame and Nick Swacker scored four for the hosts as the lead ballooned to 15 (29-14).

Kaplan scored just four points on a 3-pointer from Dontrall Dorsay and a free throw from John Bessard.

The Pirates got going in the third quarter with a 21-point outburst that was led by Lincoln Green, who scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the frame.

The scoring frenzy barely cut into the Pios’ lead, however.

Notre Dame answered with 18 points, including eight from McNees and five from Swacker.

McNees rounded out his impressive outing with 12 more points over the final eight minutes.

McNees also tallied five rebounds and four assists.

Swacker added eight points in the victory. He also pulled down eight rebounds.

Menard scored eight points and had five rebounds and four assists, Christian McNees had six points and Zach Lamm logged five points, seven rebounds, six assists and eight steals.

In addition to the leaders, Sam Bernard and Joey Brinkman each scored three points and Chris Schmid finished with two.

Lady Pios fall short

OPELOUSAS – The Notre Dame Lady Pios fell to 5-7 on the year Tuesday with a 43-34 setback to Opelousas Catholic.

The Lady Pios struggled offensively in the opening frame, not getting their first shot off until the two-minute mark of the first period.

The drought enabled the hosts to streak out to a 12-3 advantage.

Things got better for the Lady Pios in the second frame where they posted 10 points, but still trailed 22-11 entering the break.

The Lady Pios cut into the lead in the third quarter thanks to four points each from Maggie Chiasson and Angel Smith.

The visitors went 4-for-6 from the charity stripe during the frame and trimmed the advantage to eight (32-24) entering the final quarter.

In the final frame, the Lady Pios got to within two at the midway point of the period.

That was as close as they would get, however.

The Lady Vikings hit seven free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.

Overall, the Lady Vikings hit 17 of their 24 free throw attempts.

The Lady Pios were led by Chiasson and Gabby Cates with eight points each. Cates fouled out late in the game.

Margaret Schmid followed with seven points, Jeanne Clare Schmid and Angel Smith each added four and Ella Hoffpauir had two. Kelsey Broussard rounded out the Lady Pios with one point.

The Lady Pios return to action tonight with a 7 p.m. road contest at Rayne.