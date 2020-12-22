Prep Roundup: Rebels top Kaplan in Midland Holiday Spectacular finale

The Midland Rebels ran their winning streak to three straight Saturday with a 62-48 victory over the Kaplan Pirates in the finale of the MHS Holiday Spectacular Tournament.

The Rebels (8-12) took a slim 27-26 advantage into the break and then outscored the Pirates 35-22 over the final two frames to seal the victory.

Maddox Hanks scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the second half.

D.J. McZeal and Kobe Sonnier each added 12 points for the Rebels and Derrick Berry scored nine. J’Stan Keller and Anthony Blunt rounded out the offense with five and two points, respectively.

Lady Dogs run away from Northside

In girls action, Iota got a 33-point performance from Avery Young and they ran away from the Northside Vikings Saturday, 62-37.

The Lady Dogs (6-4) erupted for 20 points in the first quarter and then took a commanding 36-17 cushion into the half.

Iota outscored the Vikings 26-20 in the second half.

Young added six steals, five assists and two rebounds to her impressive stat line.

Leah Hebert followed Young with 14 points, Ella Jabusch and Chelsea Thibodeaux each scored four and Madelyn Boone added three. Brinna Hebert and Peyton Sittig rounded out the offense with two points each.

Chloe Cooley also had an impressive outing with four rebounds, four steals and five assists.

Warriors rally past Gueydan

In their final game of the tournament, the Northside Christian Warriors exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter to slip past Gueydan, 52-44, Saturday.

The Warriors (4-13) trailed 36-30 after three quarters before outscoring the Bears 22-8 in the final frame to earn the victory.

An 8-for-12 performance from the free throw line in the final period aided the Warriors in the rally.

Jagger Thibodeaux paced the Warriors with a game-high 18 points and Landon Istre scored 10.

Andrew Woods and Caleb Hanks added nine points each. Woods scored seven in the fourth quarter.

Joseph Woods rounded out the offense with six points, all in the fourth.