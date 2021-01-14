Prep Roundup: Warriors top Hackberry

HACKBERRY – Northside Christian rallied from a four-point deficit in the final period to upend Hackberry, 58-55, Tuesday night.

The victory snapped a nine-game losing skid for the Warriors and sent them to 5-22 overall and 1-0 in District 6-C play.

The host Mustangs held a slim lead throughout the contest and took a 48-44 advantage into the final stanza.

But the Warriors rallied over the final eight minutes thanks to five points from Garrett Kidder and four from Jagger Thibodeaux to slip away with the victory.

The Warriors also went 3-for-3 from the charity stripe down the stretch and got a key 3-pointer from Carson Tweedel to hold off the Mustangs.

Thibodeaux led the Warriors with 17 points. Tweedel and Caleb Hanks also scored in double figures with 11 points each.

Also contributing in the victory were Kidder with seven points, Jake Morgan and Landon Istre each scored five points and Joseph Woods finished with two.

Lady Dogs drop

District 5-3A opener

IOTA – The District 5-3A defending champion Northwest Lady Raiders scored in bunches Tuesday, posting double figures in each quarter to cruise past Iota, 61-40.

The Lady Dogs fell to 9-7 overall and 0-1 in league play with the loss.

Mary Leday poured in 15 points in the first half to help the Lady Raiders take a 34-25 advantage at the break.

The visitors limited the Lady Dogs to just one point in the third quarter and extended their lead to 22 (48-26.

The Lady Dogs outscored Northwest 14-13 in the final frame.

Iota’s Avery Young led all scorers on the night with 30 points.

Leah Hebert added five points in the loss, Ella Jabusch and Emma LeJeune each scored two and Chloe Cooley finished with one.

Bulldogs fall short

IOTA – The Westlake Rams broke open a tight game in the third quarter and then fended off a late rally to hold on for a 69-61 victory over the Iota Bulldogs Tuesday evening.

The Bulldogs (12-4) trailed by one (28-27) at the half before the Rams outscored the hosts 19-12 in the third quarter.

Andrew Thibodeaux hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Keelan Wriborg and Parker Story paced Iota with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Thibodeaux also scored in double figures with 13 points.

Kyle Guidry added six points, Owen Daigle scored four and Chase Lalonde, Cole Breaux and Luke Duhon each scored three.

STM too much for Gents

CROWLEY – The St. Thomas More Cougars just had too much fire power for the Crowley Gents Tuesday.

The Cougars, who led by as many as 20, played their entire roster and had seven players score in a 62-46 victory over the Gents.

The Gents, who had not played in nearly a month due to COVID-19 issues leading up to the game, fell to 7-3 on the season.

Jaden Shelvin and Carter Domingue paced the Cougars with 15 points each.

Crowley’s Bryan Montgomery led all scorers on the night with 21 points. Kyris Savoy followed with nine points and Jalen Mayfield had seven.

Zuri Poullard added four points, Jaylon Wiltz scored three and Ronderick Nelson finished with two.