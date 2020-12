Prep Scoreboard

CLASS 5A

SEMIFINALS

(1) Acadiana 23, (5) Destrehan 0

(6) Alexandria 33, (10) West Monroe 17

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.

Acadiana vs. Alexandria

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINALS

(1) Carencro 49, (4) Neville 7

(2) Karr 35, (6) Warren Easton 13

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Tuesday, Dec. 29, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

SEMIFINALS

(9) Madison Prep 22, (4) Church Point 16

(2) Union Parish 43, (3) LCCP 42

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 1 p.m.

Madison Prep vs. Union Parish

CLASS 2A

SEMIFINALS

(1) Many 83, (12) General Trass 36

(6) Kinder 19, (2) Mangham 13

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Sunday, Dec. 27, 1 p.m.

Kinder vs. Many

CLASS 1A

SEMIFINALS

(1) Oak Grove 59, (5) Homer 12

(3) Grand Lake 13, (2) East Iberville 8

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Monday, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.

Grand Lake vs. Oak Grove

DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.

Catholic-BR vs. C.E. Byrd

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

Monday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. De La Salle

DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP

Monday, Dec. 28, 3 p.m.

Lafayette Christian vs. St. Charles

DIVISION IV CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1 p.m.

Calvary vs. Ouachita Christian