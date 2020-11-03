Prep Volleyball: Area teams earn playoff berths

The Notre Dame Lady Pios headline a contingent of six Acadia Parish volleyball teams that will begin postseason play tomorrow evening.

The Lady Pios (16-8) earned the highest seed of the contingent, coming in at No. 5 in the Division IV bracket. They will play host to No. 28 De La Salle in the opening round.

A victory would send the Lady Pios to the regional round where they would likely host No. 12 Episcopal.

If the Lady Pios continue to advance and the seedings hold true, they would get No. 4 Academy of Sacred Heart - New Orleans in the quarterfinals and No. 1 Parkview Baptist in the semifinals. No. 3 seed and defending state champion Pope John Paul and No. 2 seed John Curtis are both in the bottom of the bracket.

The second highest seed in the area are the Iota Lady Bulldogs in Division III. The Lady Dogs are seeded No. 8 and will entertain parish rival and No. 25 seed Crowley High in the opening round.

The Lady Dogs (11-7) and Crowley (7-12) are former district rivals, but they have not played this season.

The winner of the first round would likely play host to No. 9 Pearl River in the second round.

Also in Division III, No. 13 Rayne will host No. 20 Frederick Douglas and No. 15 Church Point will entertain No. 18 West Feliciana.

Northside Christian is the No. 12 seed in Division V and will play host to No. 21 South Plaquemines in the first round. A victory would likely have the Lady Warriors playing at No. 5 Catholic Pointe Coupee in the second round.