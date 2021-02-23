Rayne’s Garrett, Dupuis headline volleyball All-District selections

The Rayne Lady Wolves volleyball team collected another district title during the 2020 season once it finally began amid COVID-19 restrictions and mandates.

With a slow start to the regular season, the Ladies peaked at the right time, just as district began, and recorded a perfect 8-0 record in league play prior to the playofs.

Following a first-round win over Frederick Douglas, Rayne was halted in the regional round of action by eventual state runner-up Cabrini High School of New Orleans.

“We have a rather young team,” said Rayne head coach Stephanie Garrett as she will loose only two seniors to graduation.

“When you take into account all the craziness surrounding this season, between the corona virus and not one, but two hurricanes, I’d say they held their own and did a good job,” Garrett noted about her young team which included two freshman starters who led in team stats.

“They have really come a long way in a short time, considering we had to start and stop then start again with Covid,” Garret continued. “They improved every time they played, which really helped when we got to district play. We kind of peaked when we had to, and it paid off.”

Led by a number of talented underclassmen, the Lady Wolves not only captured back-to-back district titles, but were also well-represented when selections were announced for the 2020 District 3 Division III All-District Team.

Garrett, a Rayne High alumni in her 36th year as the Lady Wolves’ volleyball coach, was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Selected as this year’s Most Valuable Player of the district is newcomer Analie Dupuis. The freshman averaged over 15 assists per game, in addition to 6.63 kills, 8.63 digs, 1.88 aces and a block during district play.

“Analie is talented player already, being only a freshman,” said Garrett. “She, along with our other underclassmen, will be an asset for us down the road.”

Rayne’s Grayci Dupuis, Emma Guidry and Sarigh Mitchell were also first-team selections.

Dupuis, a libero and outside hitter for the Lady Wolves, averaged almost 14 digs per game, along with 2.75 kills and 2.12 aces during her junior season.

Serving the Lady Wolves as middle/outside hitter and blocker was Guidry, who averaged over seven kills, 2.75 digs, one block and ace per game. She was also named during last year’s selections as a second-team honoree.

Mitchell, a freshman middle hitter/blocker, was a weapon for Rayne as she averaged almost 10 kills and three blocks during district play. The young, but talented net player, also collected three aces and five digs per game.

Crowley High’s Martayshia Guidry was also selected to the first-team after averaging 6.5 kills, 4.5 digs and 2 aces per league game.

In addition, Church Point’s Olivia Bundy (4.6 kills, 3.3 aces), Blair Moore (4.2 digs, 3.25 aces) and Rhiley Melancon (3.25 kills, 3 aces) were named to the first team.

Rayne High’s Demi Billings was tabbed to the second-team. The talented junior was one of two setters who ran the Rayne High offense with an average of 19.88 assists, 3.38 aces, 2.33 kills and 3.13 digs.

Completing the second team selections were Olivia Gradney and Elizabeth Herpin of Church Point, Khalee Meaux and Spiritual Guidry of Crowley and Tia Ransom of Livonia.

Rayne’s Jenyth Allen, Hannah Istre, Isabel Latiolais and Ava Thibodeaux were tabbed as honorable mentions as was Crowley High’s Hannah Abshire.

All-District Volleyball Team

First Team

S Analie Dupuis Rayne Fr.

S Olivia Bundy Church Point Sr.

L Blair Moore Church Point Jr.

OH Rhiley Melancon Church Point Jr.

OH Martayshia Guidry Crowley Jr

L Bryanna Rodrigues Livonia Sr.

OH Grayci Dupuis Rayne Jr.

MH Emma Guidry Rayne Jr.

MH Sarigh Mitchell Rayne Fr.

Second Team

OH Oliia Gradney Church Point Jr

DS Elizabeth Hepin Church Point Sr.

MH Khalee Meaux Crowley Jr.

S Spiritual Guidry Crowley So.

S Tia Ransom Livonia So.

OH Mary Leday Northwest Sr.

MH Katlyn Manuel Northwest Sr.

S Demi Billings Rayne Jr.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stephanie Garrett, Rayne

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Analie Dupuis, Rayne

Honorable Mentions: Hannah Abshire, Crowley; Jenyth Allen, Rayne; Hannah Istre, Rayne; Isabel Latiolais, Rayne; Ava Thibodeaux, Rayne.