Rayne’s Ron Charles headlines Grid Stars

Ron Charles continues to pile up yardage for the Rayne Wolves.

The Acadia Parish rushing leader (633 yards on 111 carries) accounted for over half of the Wolves’ rushing yardage in their 49-7 victory over North Vermilion last Friday.

His 214 yards was part of a 392-yard Rayne rushing attack and helped result in five of the team’s seven touchdowns.

Charles’ effort, which included a 43-yard touchdown run as well as a pair of 14-yard scoring bursts, highlighted last Friday’s efforts by Acadia prepsters and was more than enough to earn him top billing on this week’s edition of Grid Stars.

He also scored on runs of three and six yards.

Rayne’s Landon Richard also had a big game, but on the other side of the ball. Richard had a pair of interceptions to set the Wolves up for two of their seven scoring drives.

Church Point’s Jalon Reese pushed Charles for top honors after yet another stellar performance during the Bears’ 32-7 victory over Northwest.

Reese, filling in for injured running back Gavin Richard, racked up 117 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears scored 26 unanswered points in the second half to pull away from the Raiders.

Reese scored on a 26-yard run midway through the third quarter to break open a tight game and then added an 11-yard scoring scamper early in the fourth.

The Bears’ defense was also on point as they allowed just 93 yards of total offense and seven first downs on the night.

Javen Gibson was the Bears’ defensive leader with eight tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss.

Other area players turning in big performances in Week 5 included Notre Dame’s Parker Seilhan and Dominic Thibodeaux, Iota’s Dawson Wallace and Owen Harmon and Crowley High’s Tyron Goodley and Logan Vidrine.

Seilhan was the Pios’ leading rusher in their 42-21 loss to Lafayette Christian Academy last Friday with 104 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The senior quarterback also completed 10 of 21 pass attempts for 64 yards.

Thibodeaux, the Pios’ leading rusher on the season, racked 151 all-purpose yards. He tallied 72 yards rushing, three receiving and 76 more yards on kickoff returns.

Wallace didn’t put up his usual impressive numbers, but he did score two rushing touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 37-0 victory over Ville Platte. The junior quarterback had six rushes for 40 yards, scoring from three and four yards out. He also completed eight of 16 pass attempts for 99 yards.

Harmon, a senior tight end, hauled in three passes from Wallace for 28 yards. He also rushed twice for 83 yards, including one for a 40-yard touchdown.

Goodley was one of the few bright spots for the Gents in their 46-12 Homecoming loss to Abbeville. The senior speedster broke free for a 94-yard touchdown on a kickoff return early in the third quarter and was the defensive leader as well with 12 total tackles, including two for a loss.

Vidrine had the Gents’ only other big play in the loss, a 78-yard touchdown pass to Nate Harmon on Crowley’s first offensive snap of the game.