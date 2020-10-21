Rayne High Lady Wolves keep district slate clean at 4-0

The Rayne High Lady Wolves have been on a roller coaster of sorts lately.

“We began a good as a season when comes to this kinda of season with COVID,” states Rayne High Head Coach Stephanie Garrett. “But, we are all in the same boat when I comes to a slow start becuase of practice, then stop because of testing, then start up again.”

“Thankfully, we pulled it together when district rolled around and our stats look descent.”

The Lady Wolves sport a 4-0 slate in district play, but only at 6-9 overall. Two sides of the coin in this difficult season, especially when you’re trying to run an offense.

The Lady Wolves fell to Lafayette Christian (9-25, 9-25, 15-25) during a non-district contest.

The answered in the following contest with a close five-set district win over Northwest (25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-9)

Emma Guidry led kills with 13 at the net, followed by Sarigh Mitchell with 8, Evyn Shreve slamming down 7, Analie Dupuis with 6 and Demi Billings at 5 who also led with 25 assists

Rayne High dropped a close five-set match to Breaux Bridge in non-district play (15-25, 27-25, 25-22, 13-25, 14-16) but answered with a district win over Livonia (22-25, 25-10, 26-24, 25-18) just two days later.

For the win, Emma Guidry led with 11 kills, Sarigh Mitchell with 8, Grayci Dupuis had 6 and Camille Arceneaux recorded 5. Analie Dpuis and Demi Billings led assists with 18 and 15, respectively.

In another non-district match-up, the Lady Wolves dropped a four-game match against Sam Houston (21-25, 25-23, 15-25, 8-25).

Hannah Istre led at the net with 8 kills, followed by Analie Dpuis with 5 and Sarigh Mitchell and Camille Arceneaux each with 2.

Leading in assists were Demi Billings and Analie Dupuis and Evyn Shreve with 7 and 6 assists, respectively.

The Lady Wolves are slated to meet Northwest today (Thursday) during a district home contest against Northwest, followed by another home district match-up against Livonia on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the RHS gym.