Rayne High School powerlifters awarded All-Academic honors

Two members of the Rayne High School 2019-2020 powerlifting team have ben honored as student-athletes for academic excellence.

The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program presented by ISC recognizes the academic excellence of senior student-athletes who have attained a 3.5 grade point average or higher by placing them on the Composite All-Academic Team or Class All-Academic Team.

To earn Composite Team honors, a student-athlete’s six-semester GPA must have an un-weighted 4.00. The composite team (all un-weighted 4.0 students) were honored at the state events.

The Class Team, composed of student-athletes with six-semester GPA of 3.5 - 3.999, received a certificate by their school.

All senior student-athletes must be registered and submitted by a school principal.

In order to be selected to the All-Academic Team, the student-athlete must be a senior, have participated in the sport for at least two years, and achieved a six-semester cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 or better based on a 4.0 scale.

After the established submission deadline, a compilation of all students’ GPA is made and student-athletes meeting the Composite Team criteria are notified by mail and email through their school principal of their status as a Composite Team member.

The two Rayne High honorees are Trevor Wiltz (Composite All-State with 4.0 GPA) and Joshua McCrory (Class All-State with 3.8043 GPA).