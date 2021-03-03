Rayne High Wolves fall to Eleanor McMain in first round of playoffs

NEW ORLEANS - Trailing by only seven points at the half, the Rayne High Wolves just couldn’t muster enough points in the second half of play for a win, falling to No. 2-ranked Eleanor McMain Secondary School of New Orleans, 75-52.

The Mustangs took a convincing lead in the fourth and final quarter dumping in 25 points for the win, cutting the Wolves’ 2020-2021 season short.

Rayne High was able to pull out a No. 31 power ranking to advance to state playoff action, but was halted by No. 2-ranked Eleanor McMain of New Orleans on Thursday, Feb. 25, on the Mustangs’ home court.

“We did not quite finish where we wanted to this season,” stated first-year RHS head basketball coach Donavan Morris following their first-round loss. “But, our players battled in every game this season from the beginning to the end, and tonight was no different.”

“Like most teams, we have dealt with a lot this season,” Morris continued. “You name, it was thrown at us.

“But, with all of the adversity, we faced it head on and never gave up.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys and for their efforts throughout this odd season if there ever was one.

“We will be working hard this off season and are looking forward to return to the playoffs again next year.”

Leading the scoring for the Wolves was Dashaunte Cormier with 18 points, including four treys.

Lance Smith dumped in 13 points for the effort, followed by Rico Price with nine, Tayshaun Colomb for eight and two buckets by Jyrius Cole.

“Again, we would like to thank the city and Rayne community for all of its support this season,” Morris stated. “That really kept our guys going and trying hard to put together a good season.