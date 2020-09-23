Rebels place fourth at MHS Invitational

Strong performances by Steven Habetz and Phoenix Robinson propelled the Midland Rebels to a third-place finish in the Midland High School Cross Country Invitational last weekend at Sievers Airfield.

In the field of 65 competitors, Habetz finished fourth in a time of 17:44 to lead the Rebels contingent. Robinson was ninth with a time of 18:33.

Habetz’s time was his best yet of the season and gives him the second-best time in Class B heading into this weekend.

Robinson’s time was also a personal best.

Erath won the meet on the boys side after sweeping the top three individual spots.

Joel Allen clocked a time of 16:54 to win top honors. He was followed by teammates Jason LeBlanc (17:36) and Dax Boudreaux (17:43).

ESA was second in the team standings.

Also competing for Midland were Copeland Schwinn (19:31), Carson Armentor (19:53), Camden Meyers (20:31), Cole Shamzie (21:27) and Lance Hoffpauir (23:09).

Peyton Sievers, who also has the second- best time in Class B thus far, was the leader for Midland on the girls side with a third-place time of 20:39.

Kinzee Borill (28:28) and Cadence Hargrave (28:45) also competed for the Lady Rebels.

St. Thomas More’s Ellen Maggio won the individual title in a time of 20:17 and teammate Grace Maestri was second as the Lady Cougars took home the team title as well.

ESA finished second and Lafayette High was third.

Midland had just three runners compete and didn’t qualify for the team standings.

Midland will host another meet this Saturday with 14 teams scheduled to participate.