Rebels shrug off sluggish start to upend Glenmora

It took the Midland Rebels a little while to get going, but once they did, it was all over in their matchup against Glenmora at Oakdale High School Monday.

The Rebels limited the host Wildcats to just 13 points combined over the middle frames and had a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter in a 55-42 victory.

The win sent the Rebels to 11-18 overall heading into Thursday’s District 7-B home contest against Bell City.

“We got off to a slow start for the first quarter and midway through the second but we started pressuring them (Glenmora) a little bit more and we started hitting shots,” said MHS coach C.J. Hyslop, whose team trailed 15-7 after the first quarter before knotting the score up at 21-21 entering the intermission.

“After halftime, we came out in a man (defense) and that gave them some trouble.”

The Rebels’ ability to knock down long-range shots aided in their rally. Midland hit four shots from beyond the arc in the second quarter and nine overall.

J’stan Keller hit four long balls on the night, including three in the first half.

“We shot probably 33 percent from 3-point range,” said Hyslop. “We’re doing a good job of making the extra pass and finding the open man.”

Gabe Vincent came off the bench and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the second half, one in each quarter.

“Gabe came in and hit a couple big threes for us to get our runs going that we had,” said Hyslop of Vincent. “I was proud of him for stepping up.”

Vincent’s 3-pointer early in the third quarter sparked a mini run and the Rebels went on to outscore the Wildcats 13-7 to take a 34-28 advantage.

Another plus off the bench for the Rebels was the play of Anthony Blunt, who scored eight points in the final two frames, including six in the fourth quarter.

“Anthony is a guy that I like to use a lot because of his defensive abilities,” said Hyslop. “He’s real long, athletic and quick and he can just smother you defensively. If he’s working, he can get a bunch of steals at the top of the key and go shoot layups.

“That’s what he was able to do tonight. He was able to bother their guards a little bit and get some easy layups because he’s working hard on the defensive end.”

Keller and D.J. McZeal each added five points in the final frame.

Keller, Hyslop’s standout freshman guard, led all scorers on the night with 20 points.

“J’stan has really stepped up and been a leader for us,” said Hyslop of Keller, who also had nine rebounds. “I told him he can’t act like a freshman and he can’t play like a freshman and he’s starting to figure out what he needs to do to help us be the best we can be.”

McZeal also scored in double figures with 11 points, Blunt added eight and Vincent had six.

Kayden Borque contributed five points, Zach Baker had three and Cam LaPoint finished with two.

“Tonight was a total team victory and everyone contributed,” said Hyslop. “If I need to go to my bench, I’m comfortable doing it. We have a really deep bench of people who can play, score and contribute in different ways.

“I’m very comfortable playing all 11 of my people and they stepped up when their number was called.”