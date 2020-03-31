Scott, Stewart headline LSWA Class 2A All–State teams

To the victors go the spoils on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s 2020 Class 2A All-State basketball teams.

Presleigh Scott, who helped lead Doyle to its first LHSAA girls basketball title since 1979, was selected as the Outstanding Player on the girls team. The Dunham School’s Carlos Stewart claimed Outstanding Player honors on the boys squad after the Tigers won their second Division III title in three years. Both squads were voted on by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.

Doyle’s Samantha White and Derrick Jones of 2A boys champion Port Allen High garnered Coach of the Year honors.

The 5-foot-10 Scott made her junior season her most productive yet with averages of 19.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals to help the Tigers erase the disappointment of a quarterfinal loss in 2019.

Stewart (6-0) took on the role of the lead scorer and facilitator for a Dunham squad that featured just one senior. He averaged 28.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game while making 56.1 percent of his shots, including 44.2 percent from 3-point range.

Jones, in his third year at PAHS, led the Pelicans (29-6) to the first boys basketball title in school history after claiming a runner-up finish in 2019. White coached Doyle to a 32-2 record and the Class 2A crown. She is 142-59 in her sixth season at the Livingston Parish school.

Division III girls champion St. Thomas Aquinas was the only team to place two players on the 2A teams. Jaylyn James (19 points, 15 rebounds) claimed first-team honors, while Jade Brumfield (20 points, 10 rebounds) was a second-team choice.

Ma’Kaila Lewis (22.3 points, 12.1 rebounds) of runner-up Red River, Northlake Christian’s Kyren Whittington (20.2 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Lafayette Christian’s Tamera Johnson (19 points, 15 rebounds) complete the girls first team.

The boys first team also included Port Allen’s Collin Holloway (18.5 points, 11 rebounds), Kashie Natt (22 points, 15 rebounds) of runner-up Rayville, Newman’s Javon Ruffin (22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds) and Ladamien Bradford (24.5 points, 13.3 rebounds) of Jonesboro-Hodge complete the boys first team.