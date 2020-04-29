Season Review: Lady Warriors were on pace for deep run

Entering the 2019 prep softball season, expectations were sky high for the Northside Christian Lady Warriors.

And rightfully so, considering the fact that the Lady Warriors returned eight starters from last year’s Division V state runnerup team and had a pair of standout transfers - Morgan Louviere and Makenzie Droddy - entering the fray.

And the talented group got off to a quick start, living up to the hype by going 9-1 before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were extremely excited with the returning players and the new additions that we had, just the team that we were going to have as a whole,” said NCS coach Ryan Hanagriff. “These kids have played for the state championship the last three years and now they’re all a little bit older and a little more experienced. In my opinion, we were going to have the strongest team that we’ve had since I’ve been here.

“I believe that we were going to be one of the top contenders to make it back to the state championship game. We were playing well, everything was starting to click for us and then they pulled the plug on us.”

The Lady Warriors were dominant for the better part of their 10-game season as they averaged 13 runs a game. Their lone setback was an 8-7 loss to Class 4A traditional power Cecilia in the Kaplan Tournament.

Hanagriff’s squad was hitting .435 and had a team slugging percentage of .652. The Lady Warriors combined for 25 doubles, five triples and eight home runs during the brief season.

“Offensively, from top to bottom, we are pretty explosive,” said Hanagriff. “We’ve been that way for the last few years. The first seven players in our lineup have a chance to hit it out of the park at any given time.”

Leading the Lady Warriors’ offensive attack was junior standout Kelsey Gaspard, a two-time Class C All-State selection.

Gaspard went 19-for-30 in 10 games, good enough for a team-high .633 batting average. The McNeese commit logged six doubles, one triple, four home runs and 24 RBI during the abbreviated season. She also scored a team-high 27 runs and led the squad in stolen bases with seven.

“Kelsey is amongst the top in every offensive category and has been that way for us over the last couple of years,” said Hanagriff of Gaspard. “She works extremely hard. She’s truly amazing in every aspect of the game and her work ethic is second to none.

“She just has a love for the game and she is definitely one of our top players.”

Kamrie Breaux is another offensive threat. The sophomore first baseman hit for a .536 clip with three doubles, one home run and 17 RBI.

In addition, sophomore Brileigh Newman hit .438 with five doubles, one home run and 11 RBI.

“Kam has been there for the last couple of years and she’s a strong power hitter that’s a huge part of our offense,” said Hanagriff. “And defensively, she’s an asset because she’s so good with the glove at first base.

“And Brileigh has been our leadoff (hitter) for the last three years and her on-base percentage is really high. She gets on base and gives these other power hitters a chance to drive her in.”

The offensive weapons are limitless for Hanagriff, who has seven players hitting over .385, including freshmen middle infielders Kate Daigle (.543, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBI) and Ella Guidry (.385, 5 RBI).

Another pair of sophomore sensations are Kinsley Foreman (.448, 3 double, 3 triple, 16 RBI) and Rory Thibodeaux (.400, 2 doubles, 10 RBI). Junior Riley Armstrong was also a force with two doubles and four RBI.

Droddy, who transferred from Iota last year, had just gained her eligibility after sitting out a calendar year and logged just four at-bats before the stoppage.

In her first game, she was hit by a pitch in each of her first two plate appearances but she launched a home run in her third at bat. She was 4-for-4 on the season with a triple, a home run and three RBI.

“Makenzie is a special player,” said Hanagriff of his power-hitting catcher. “She just knows the game so well and she’s so strong. She works really hard, just like Kelsey, and they have been that way since they were eight years old.

“Those two, Makenzie and Kelsey, without a doubt, play at another level.”

The Lady Warriors were also stellar on the defensive side and it all started with Louviere in the circle.

The junior hurler was 8-0 on the season and allowed just four earned runs in 35 innings of work. She struck out 52 batters and had an earned run average of just below one (.800).

“With Morgan in the circle, it’s a huge difference,” said Hanagriff. “Our only loss was an 8-7 loss to Cecilia and she wasn’t at that game. She keeps the numbers down.

“In the past, we’ve had an explosive offense, but with the pitching, we had to score those runs. This year, we have a different type of game with Louviere in the circle.”

Louviere has been backed by a stellar defense, one that has a fielding percentage of .958. In 215 total chances, the Lady Warriors have committed just nine errors and a handful of those miscues were turned in by the reserves.

“I’m very comfortable with the defense that we have,” said Hanagriff. “We are very sound defensively. I feel we’re sound in all aspects of the game in all areas.”

While losing the back half of the season is disappointing, there is a silver lining for the Lady Warriors.

The youthful squad returns their entire roster for the 2021 season as they attempt to make another run at the state title.

The Lady Warriors won the championship in 2018 and have three runnerup trophies (2014, 17 and 19) They advanced to the semifinals in 2013, 15 and 16.

“The good thing out of all this is that everyone is coming back and hopefully we can go and compete for a championship,” said Hanagriff. “I know that there’s a lot of seniors out there and we feel for them to have to end their career’s this way; but fortunately, we don’t have a senior on our team.

“We get to come back next year, get off to a fast start, and hopefully finish off what we started this year. That’s what we’re hoping for and shooting for and we’re going to do our best to keep everybody healthy and go out and compete like we did this year.”