Teurlings doesn’t renew contract of legendary baseball coach Mike Thibodeaux

Mike Thibodeaux, a Church Point native, turned the Teurlings’ baseball program into a perennial power during his 12-year stint as head coach of the Rebels.

Thibodeaux, who was in the middle of his 13th season at the school when the coronavirus shut everything down, won five state titles during his tenure at Teurlings, including three straight from 2016-2018.

In a shocking mover, however, Teurlings Catholic decided to not renew Thibodeaux’s contract for the 2020-21 school year.

In the diocese, every teacher is essentially on a one-year contract to be renewed annually.

“The players, the families and the people that I’ve been able to work with over the last 13 years have been nothing short of a blessing for me,” said Thibodeaux. “I leave with the best memories and a heart full of gratitude for the opportunity to be the coach at Teurlings.”

In 2016, Thibodeaux’s Rebels finished in the Top 10 nationally with a 35-4 record. That year, he was recognized as the ABCA/Diamond Division II National Coach of the Year and he was also a regional Coach of the Year in 2012.

Thibodeaux, who also served as head coach of the Notre Dame Pioneers from 2003-2005 and had a stint at Henry County, Kentucky, compiled a career record of 394-119. His teams have won six district championships, five state titles and two state runner-up finishes.

Before Notre Dame and Kentucky, Thibodeaux coached at Catholic High of Baton Rouge and Redemptorist.

Thibodeaux says the decision to not renew his contract came as a shock to him but it is one that he has come to terms with.

“It’s the way I live my life,” said Thibodeaux. “I’ve had no choice but to turn it over to the Lord. I promised him years ago that I would do my best and trust that he would take care of me.

“So as difficult as this might be to accept for myself and for a lot of people, it’s the right thing because I feel like God has my best interests in mind. He can’t be outdone in generosity and I can’t wait to see the blessings he’s got in store for me.”