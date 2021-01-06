Teurlings proves to be too much for Warriors

The Teurlings Rebels proved to be too much for Northside Christian Warriors Monday evening.

The Class 4A Rebels (10-6) had 11 players score, including three in double figures, in a dominating 70-36 victory over the Class C Warriors at Seth Trahan Memorial Gym.

The loss extended the Warriors’ losing streak to six straight games and sent them to 4-19 overall heading into yesterday’s road contest at ESA.

The Warriors battled through foul trouble throughout the contest with two key players - Garrett Kidder and Jake Morgan - fouling out midway through the third quarter.

The Warriors also struggled from the free throw line where they sunk just five of their 17 attempts.

The Rebels got eight points from Matthew Marceaux in the opening frame to streak out to a 17-9 advantage after closing the frame on a 5-0 run.

The Warriors aided in Teurlings’ 17-point outburst in the opening frame by turning the ball over nine times.

Bradford Cain got hot for the Rebels in the second quarter and dropped in three 3-pointers during a 20-0 run over the first five minutes of the period.

Northside Christian’s Jagger Thibodeaux finally ended the offensive drought with a long-range 3-pointer at the 3:07 mark. Landon Istre added a basket and a free throw shortly after and Thibodeaux knocked down another long ball just before the half to cut the lead to 21 (39-18).

Caleb Hanks gave the Warriors a spark in the third quarter by scoring their first seven points of the frame. Thibodeaux added another shot from beyond the arc but the hosts were still outscored 17-12.

The Rebels had seven players contribute points in the fourth quarter and they outscored the Warriors 14-6 over the final eight minutes

Hanks made four shots from the charity stripe and Landon Istre hit a bucket for the Warriors in the final period.

Thibodeaux paced the Warriors with four 3-pointers and 14 total points on the night.

Hanks followed with 13 points and Istre added five. Kidder and Carson Tweedel rounded out the offense with two points each.

The Rebels, who return to Crowley Friday to take on Notre Dame, were led by Marceaux’s 15-point performance. Point guard Caleb Thomas added 14 points and Cain had 12.