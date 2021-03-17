Timely hitting eludes Gents in loss to Welsh

WELSH – Crowley High pitchers scattered six hits, but the Gents failed to come through with timely hits Monday in suffering a 5-3 loss to Class 2A Welsh.

The Gents (4-8) stranded nine runners, in the loss, including six in scoring position.

The Grey Hounds, on the other hand, made the best of their scoring opportunities, beginning in the opening frame when they pushed across a pair of runs to take a 2-0 advantage.

Crowley trimmed the lead to one in the second inning when Randy Fontenot reached base on an error and scored four batters later on a ground out by Gavin Boudreaux.

The Gents left three runners on in the frame, however.

The Hounds got the run back in the bottom of the inning on a Jade Janise double and an Austin Van Ness RBI single.

The Gents got within one again in the top of the third inning when they loaded the bases and scored on an infield single by Dawson Hoffpauir.

But the Hounds extended their lead to three in the bottom of the fourth by pushing across two more runs on one hit, a walk and an error.

Welsh starting pitcher Landen Broussard settled in after the third inning and struck out eight Gents over the final four frames.

Logan Vidrine logged a leadoff double in the top of the fifth inning to give the Gents some life, but he was left stranded after a ground out and a pair of strikeouts.

The Gents got the first two batters on in the top of the seventh via walks, but Broussard sat the next three batters down on strikes to end the game.

Vidrine, Hoffpauir, T.J. Mire, Kyle Deville, Tyron Goodley and Randy Fontenot each had one hit for the Gents.

Van Ness paced the Hounds with three hits and an RBI.

Boudreaux suffered the loss on the mound after allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits and three walks. He struck out one in 3 2/3 innings.

Ryan Trahan took over from there and allowed three hits with one strikeout.

Errors haunt Gents

LAFAYETTE - Mistakes in the field continued to haunt the Crowley Gents Saturday in their St. Martinville Tournament finale at Moore Park.

The Gents made five errors that led to all of Bunkie’s runs in a 5-2 setback.

The Panthers were also sloppy in the field, committing three errors, all leading to both of Crowley’s runs.

None of the seven total runs that crossed the plate in the game were earned.

The Gents took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when T.J. Mire reached base on an error and eventually scored on Logan Vidrine’s hard grounder that was misplayed at second base.

The Gents returned the favor in the bottom of the inning with two errors that led to three runs.

The Panthers pushed the lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning after a one-out error and a two-out single.

Randy Fontenot, who reached base on an error, scored the Gents’ final run in the top of the sixth inning on a two-out RBI single by Dawson Hoffpauir.

Another CHS error in the bottom of the frame led to the final run of the game for the Panthers.

Ryan Trahan paced the Gents at the plate with two hits. Vidrine added a double and Hoffpair had a single and an RBI. Fontenot also had one hit.