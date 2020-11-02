Wildcats spoil Gents’ Homecoming with blowout victory

Anything and everything that could go wrong for the Crowley Gents did Thursday night.

The Gents (0-5, 0-1) were gashed for nearly 300 yards on the ground, committed seven turnovers and had subpar play on special teams in a crushing 46-12 Homecoming loss to the Abbeville Wildcats in their District 6-3A opener.

“We didn’t do anything right in any aspect of the game tonight,” said CHS coach Jeptha Wall following the Gents’ fifth straight loss. “Special teams, defensively, we didn’t look like we were even on the field. Physically, they (Abbeville) just manhandled us like we weren’t even there.

“And offensively, anytime we got anything going we turned the ball over.”

The number that stuck out the most was the number of turnovers,which has proven costly over the past three games.

The Gents have fumbled 24 times and lost 15 of them on the season. They gave the ball up 11 times in the last three weeks.

“We can’t afford to give away possessions,” said Wall. “ We have to play perfect just to hang on. It’s disappointing.”

Special teams play has haunted the Gents as well.

The Gents had a number of short punts on the night, including a 3-yarder deep in their own territory that led to a quick AHS touchdown.

In the return game, they muffed one punt for a turnover and nearly botched another one that they picked up at the 1-yard line.

“You know, we’ve got three games left and we haven’t been able to put it together yet,” said Wall. “It’s been five games and it seems like everyone else is advancing; it looks like we’re going backwards.

“We have to quit using the excuse of being young, go back in the film room, recognize our mistakes and fix them.”

Although the negatives outweighed the positives, the Gents did have a handful of bright spots in the loss.

After falling behind 6-0 early in the game, the Gents answered with a big play when quarterback Logan Vidrine connected with Nate Harmon on the near sideline and the sophomore speedster did the rest, outrunning defenders for a 78-yard touchdown to tie the game with 7:24 remaining in the first quarter.

“Nate is quick and Logan threw him a good ball,” said Wall.

That was as good as it got for the Gents the rest of the half.

Abbeville scored four unanswered touchdowns before the half on a pair of short punts and a turnover.

The Gents’ only other big play occurred in the second half after the Wildcats scored on a 35-yard interception return to start the third quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Tyron Goodley picked up the ball at the Gents’ own 6-yard line and hit a seam up the middle. From there, he hit the near sideline, turned on the boosters and outraced the Wildcats’ coverage team for a 96-yard touchdown.

“T-Money is fun to have,” said Wall of Goodley. “He’s kind of our everything right now. He plays defense, probably has half of our tackles, and probably most of our yards offensively on the year.”

It was all Abbeville from there.

The Wildcats scored just once more, but they forced four more turnovers to thwart any potential chance of the Gents finding the end zone again.

Overall, the Gents managed just 152 total yards of offense (73 rushing and 79 through the air) and six first downs.

Defensively, the hosts allowed 294 total yards.

Omar Butler was the Gents’ leader on the ground with two carries for 24 yards and Goodley had six carries for 17 yards.

Harmon had one catch for 78 yards.

The Gents return to action next Friday when they travel to Kaplan to take on the Pirates in another league contest.