Wolves rack up big numbers in victory over Welsh

As the 2020 football season finally got underway Friday evening following the delay provided by COVID-19, the Rayne High Wolves claimed a 19-6 win over the Welsh High School Greyhounds.

The Wolves used over 300 offensive yards to post three touchdowns for the win, including 236 yards on the ground and hitting the air for 69 yards.

“Going into tonight we still had a lot of unknowns, especially on defense,” stated Rayne High Head Coach Kaine Guidry as he begins his second year at the helm of his alma mater.

“I think they answered the call and played extremely well.

“They really started to gang tackle in the second half and it looked like we caught a second wind.”

The Wolves sandwiched in their scoring on the night scoring in the first, third and fourth quarters.

“Coming off a weak first half, we kinda changed things up, made some adjustments in the second half and it worked for some points,” said Guidry.

The Wolves were first to light up the scoreboard Friday on their very first drive of the ballgame. With the Rayne High defense stopping the Greyhounds deep into their own territory on their opening drive, Ron Charles took a punt to the 43 yards line.

The 57-yard drive began on a couple runs by Charles and Dupont, setting up a 13-yard LaCombe completion to Lexx Guidry, downing it across midfield at the 40. Charles and Dupont took turns with a few more rushes, capped off with a seven-yard touchdown run by Charles. The extra point was good for a quick 7-0 Rayne lead.

But just four plays later, the Greyhounds touched their own endzone on a 52-yard run by Jaheim Simon who found a seam in Rayne High’s young defense. Their extra point failed and Rayne still held a slim lead at 7-6.

But, that young Rayne defense collected themselves, dusted themselves off and took to the field to hold the Greyhounds to three scoreless quarters for the win.

“Offensively I thought our offensive line played really well,” Guidry stated. “We rushed for 234 yards, but just couldn’t finish our drives at times. We’ve got to be better in the red zone on offense.”

The second half was all Rayne High as they score their final two touchdowns.

The third quarter saw Charles, Dupont and Bleyton Francis combined their rushing yards with another LaCombe completion to Guidry for a scoring drive ending with a Bleyton Francis touchdown run and a 13-6 lead.

The fourth quarter saw both teams go back and forth, up and own the field, each finishing just short of touching the endzone.

But, never count the Wolves out as Francis and Charles led a rushing charge to the 11-yard-line, where Charles slipped in for the score with only 40 seconds remaining in the ballgame, slamming the door on the 19-6 Wolf win.

“We had a few leaders show their talent tonight,” Guidry noted. “Ron (Charles) really ran the ball hard and Colin (LaCombe) made some key throws on third and fourth down.

“I think we are in pretty good shape right considering the situation Covid put everyone in concerning practice. Nor having that spring practice really effected everyone. We’re just not in the place we would like to be right now. But, everyone’s in the same boat. I feel we will only get better as the season progresses and our guys get more snaps.”

Leading Rayne High’s ground attack was senior leader and offensive returner Ron Charles who had 29 touches for 152 yards, two resulting in touchdowns.

Darian Chevalier and Reid Dupont each had six carries for 34 yards each with Chevalier adding a touchdown, while Bleyton Francis donating 18 rushing yards on five carries.

Colin LaCombe, who returns for his senior year at quarterback, connected for six completions and 69 yards.

Receivers for Friday’s win were Lexx Guidry with four completions for 39 yards, Baylon Leon donated a 17-yard completion and Ron Charles nabbed a catch for 13 yards.

Defensively, where the Wolves have a number of new faces, limited the Greyhounds to 144 total offensive yards on the night.

“Like I said before, our defense really stepped it up tonight, Guidry continued. “You saw their strengths show up as the game continued. I believe we will see that improvement each week with each additional game.”

Veteran defender Baylon Leon led Rayne High tackles on the night with six solos and two tackles for losses.

Jamari Eaglin posted four solo tackles for the Wolves, while Desmond Mouton, Bleyton Francis and Rico Price each collected three solos.

On special teams, Bleyton Francis returned one punt for 17 yards, while kickoffs were returned by Darian Chevalier (21 yards) and Reid Dupont (11 yards).

Kicker-punter Deuce Comeaux was 1-for-3 on fieldgoals, an unusal evening for the returning junior who is known for fieldgoals.

“Special teams were really disappointing tonight,” Guidry commented. “We left a couple extra points out there and gave up a big kick return, along with a shanked punt.

“We definitely need to clean up the special teams play. But all in all, we fought very hard for the win.

“Time to turn our focus to Berwick and work to get better for next week.”