Young’s 20-point effort leads Iota past CHS Ladies

A seven-point swing in the final three seconds of the first half proved to be pivotal for the Iota Lady Bulldogs Tuesday in their showdown with the Crowley Ladies.

Iota’s Avery Young was fouled on a drive with 3.9 seconds remaining in the first half and a technical foul was also called on the CHS Ladies.

Young sank all four free throws and then drilled a near-half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer on the inbound play to give the Lady Dogs a 30-14 lead.

Crowley rallied in the second half, but the Ladies never got over the hump in a 41-35 loss.

“That was clutch right there,” said IHS coach Meghann LeJeune of the seven-point swing. “If it weren’t for that, it could have been a different ending of this ballgame.”

Young, a junior guard, scored 14 of her game-high 20 points in the second quarter to give the Lady Dogs a 16-point lead entering the break.

She was limited to just two points in each of the other three frames.

“Crowley does a really good job of trying to take away your best offensive player so we knew it would be tough,” said LeJeune. “But Avery is such a smart, fundamental basketball player. She knows how to get herself open and she knows how to get other people the basketball.

“She understands that she’s getting box-and-one and they are trying to take her out of the game so she goes and offensive rebounds and she tries to get defensive stops. She wants to touch the ball any way she can.”

Iota got four points from Brinna Hebert in the first quarter and the Lady Dogs took a slim 8-5 advantage.

The 22-point second quarter outburst was huge for the Lady Dogs.

Crowley began their rally in the third quarter and got within 11 (37-26).

Taylor Perkins and Mya Lastrapes each knocked down a shot from beyond the arc for the Ladies in the frame.

The Ladies inched even closer in the final frame.

Young hit a bucket to start the final frame before Crowley responded with an 8-0 run.

Lastrapes 3-pointer with just under three minutes remaining trimmed Iota’s lead to five (39-34).

Hebert halted the run with a bucket shortly after before Myraneika Lastrapes made one of two free throws for the Ladies.

Iota was able to milk the final two minutes off the clock to preserve the victory.

Young added four assists, three rebounds and two steals to her 20-point performance.

Brinna Hebert followed with nine points and Leah Hebert had eight points and four seals. Madelyn Boone added four points to go along with eight rebounds. She also had four assists and two steals.

Chloe Cooley didn’t score, but she pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds in the victory.

The Ladies were led by Perkins and Myraneika Lastrapes with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Mya Lastrapes added eight points and Martayshia Guidry, Spiritual Guidry and Khalee Meaux each scored two.

Iota returns to action on Thursday when they play host to South Beauregard at 6 p.m.

Crowley will play host to Opelousas on Friday.