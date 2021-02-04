Young leads Lady Dogs past Mamou

Avery Young and the Iota Lady Bulldogs made it look easy in their District 5-3A matchup with Mamou.

Young scored 23 points in just over two quarters to help Iota roll to a 59-23 victory over the Lady Green Demons.

The victory sent the Lady Dogs, ranked No. 10 in Class 3A, to 13-7 overall and 4-1 in league play heading into Friday’s district contest at No. 24 Church Point.

Young was impressive to say the least in the outing. The junior guard also finished the night with a triple-double, a rarity in high school girls basketball. She logged 11 rebounds, six defensive and five offensive, and dished out 10 assists in the blowout.

In addition, Young had one steal and took a charge.

Early on, it was shooting guard Leah Hebert who had the hot hand with two treys and eight points in the opening frame as Iota bolted out to a 21-1 advantage. Young hit one long ball and had five points in the period.

Young took over in the second quarter and scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the period to help extend the Lady Dogs’ lead to 25 (37-12).

Young scored eight more points in the first four minutes of the third quarter before exiting the game.

The reserves took over from there and Iota outscored the Lady Demons 12-3.

Chelsea Thibodeaux scored four points in the final period and the hosts outscored their guests 10-8 to close out the game.

Hebert followed Young with 10 points, Brinna Hebert added seven and Thibodeaux had six points and six rebounds.

In addition to the leaders, Ella Jabusch scored four points, Madelyn Boone had three and Molly Mitchell, Peyton Sittig and Emma LeJeune each finished with two.

Friday’s district game at Church Point is slate for a 6 p.m. start with the varsity boys game to follow.

The Lady Dogs will close out the regular season next week with a home game against Ville Platte (Monday) and a road contest at Pine Prairie (Thursday). Both of those games are slated to tip off at 6 p.m.