Hunting rules and regulations for 2020-21 season now available on LDWF website

The hunting rules and regulations for the 2020-21 season are now available on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LWDF) website. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations to see this year’s hunting seasons, rules and regulations.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) approved notices of intent for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 hunting seasons, 2020-21 general and Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) hunting seasons and rules and regulations, 2021 general and WMA turkey hunting season and rules and regulations, and 2020-21 migratory bird hunting season and rules and regulations at its May meeting.

The LDWF hunting regulation pamphlet is expected to be available in late August.

Hunter education classes, field days to resume

The LDWF will resume in-person hunter education classes and field days in July. LDWF, however, is encouraging all students who need hunter education certification to take the online course then sign up for an in-person field course.

To see a list of available classes and field days, go to https://la-web.s3licensing.com/Events/Search?eventTypeId=2.

COVID-19 prevention steps will be in place and enforced. Students or other attendees are to wear facemasks and observe social distancing requirements. Attendees are not to come to class if they have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone that has COVID-19 within 14 days of their course.

Class availability may be limited due to reduced facility capacities and cleaning/disinfecting requirements. LDWF asks that all students trying to sign up for a course be patient as staff and volunteers work to meet class demand while ensuring adequate safety protocols are followed.