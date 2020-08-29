Former LSUE pitcher Ben Braymer called up by Washington Nationals

Former LSU Eunice pitcher Ben Braymer had a lifelong dream come true as the Washington Nationals called up the 26 year old to the Major Leagues, the organization announced on Monday. Braymer becomes the second ex-LSUE baseball player to make it to the MLB.

The left-handed pitcher replaces Seth Romero after being placed on the 10-day injured list. Braymer is considered the No. 24 prospect in the Nationals’ organization.

“I like his stuff,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said to MLB.com. “He’s got a good fastball. He can sink it, he can cut it. He’s got a good slider and a good changeup. He’s going to come up here and get an opportunity to pitch. We need everybody in that bullpen, so I’m looking forward to watching him pitch here.”

The Baton Rouge native has spent the offseason as well as MLB regular season on the Nationals’ 40-man roster. According to MLB.com, Braymer has been at the Nationals’ alternate training site going upwards of five innings. He is expected to either spot start or possibly give long relief.

Washington protected the rights to Braymer from the Rule 5 Draft last November. Braymer will join Stuart Turner (Cincinnati Reds) as the only Bengals to ever suit up for a MLB squad.

“We are so proud of Ben not only for accomplishing every baseball players’ dreams but for being a shining example of how to do it the right way,” LSU Eunice baseball head coach Jeff Willis said. “We have been so fortunate to have Ben train during offseasons in Eunice and he gives our young men a great role model of how to handle yourself in all aspects of life.”

Braymer was named Washington's co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018 after splitting time in Harrisburg (Full A) and Potomac (Advanced A). That season he posted a 9-3 record and 2.28 earned run average while also throwing in the prestigious Arizona Fall League.

In 2019, Braymer bounced between Double-A and Triple-A in the Nationals' organization, finishing the season ranked as the 15th best prospect in the Washington farm system.

Braymer becomes the second LSU Eunice Bengal to be signed to the 40-man roster of a Major League Baseball club, joining Stuart Turner (Cincinnati Reds in 2017). The Baton Rouge, LA native was an 18th round selection by the Nationals in the 2016 MLB Draft following Braymer's junior season at Auburn University.

The Catholic-Baton Rouge HS product enjoyed a record breaking 2015 season with LSU Eunice, leading the Bengals to the program's 5th NJCAA National Championship. Braymer recorded a 9-1 record with a 3.56 earned run average, while striking out a single-season record and nation's best 138 batters that still stands today.

Braymer was also named the NJCAA Division II World Series Most Valuable Pitcher after throwing a pair of gems including a 12 strikeout, eight inning effort in a 16-1 title game victory over Western Oklahoma State.