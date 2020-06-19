Millers face Wombats in tournament opener

The Shop Rite Millers will step out of league play this weekend to participate in the Southeast Showcase Series Tournament.

The tournament will be played at three sites across the Acadiana area.

First up for the Millers (2-1) in pool play is the Gauthier-Amadee Wombats, one of the elite American Legion teams in the state, this afternoon at 12:15 p.m. That game will be played at Fabacher Field in Youngsville, which is the home of the Lafayette Cane Cutters.

The Wombats (8-1-1) have won seven straight games, including six over last weekend when they defeated the Gibbs Cardinals, formerly Pedal Valves, who made it to the semifinals of the American Legion World Series last summer.

Two summers ago, Gauthier-Amedee advanced all the way to the semifinals of the World Series.

The Millers return to action later in the evening when they travel to Opelousas to take on the Texas Banditos at Westminster Christian Academy. That game is slated for 7 p.m.

Pool play wraps up on Saturday when the Millers travel to Acadian Ballpark in New Iberia to square off with Athletics Black at 2:30 p.m.

The other side of the pool also consists of four teams, including the Slickers, the Louisiana Banditos, United 16 and Athletics Black 16.

Sunday’s action will all be played at Acadian Ballpark beginning at 10 a.m. with the two pool winners squaring off.

The two second-place teams will battle at 12:15 p.m. followed by the two third place teams playing at 2:30.

The two fourth-place teams conclude the day with a 4:45 p.m. contest.

The Millers return home on Monday to take on Notre Dame at 7 p.m. before traveling to Opelousas to take on the Warriors Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a 7th District contest.