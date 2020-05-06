New Orleans Saints 2020 schedule to be released Thursday

The New Orleans Saints' 2020 schedule will be announced at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7 on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon and on all of the team's social media platforms.

The Saints' 2020 opponents were finalized at the end of the 2019 regular season.

The schedule is highlighted by games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and vs. 2019 NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Network's coverage begins at 7 p.m.Thursday and will be highlighted by "Schedule Release '20 Presented by Verizon," a three-hour show which breaks down the upcoming 2020 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games.

Along with insight from NFL Network hosts and analysts, "Schedule Release '20" will include interviews from the homes of NFL head coaches, general managers and other guests. Full production details on "Schedule Release '20"will be issued as soon as they are confirmed.