Offensive woes doom Millers in 7th District home opener

The Shop Rite Millers went from hot to cold at the plate in the matter of days.

The Millers belted out a season-high 17 hits on Saturday, only to turn around and be shut down on Monday in a 12-3 loss to league rival Opelousas.

The Millers collected just two hits and struck out 17 times in the loss to the Indians, who improved to 2-1 in 7th District play.

The Millers fell to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in league play heading into this weekend’s showcase tournament in Lafayette.

On Monday, every Miller on the 17-man roster had a plate appearance and all but one struck out at least once. Four players had multiple strikeouts.

The offensive woes were mainly due to Indians’ starting pitcher Gage Bihm, who would have likely been a selection in last week’s MLB draft had it not been shortened to five rounds.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound southpaw out of Opelousas Catholic baffled the Millers for 3 2/3 innings, striking out eight before exiting the game with 70 pitches.

St. Edmund’s Daven Benoit was just as effective.

Over the final three innings, Benoit faced 10 batters. He walked one and struck out nine.

The Millers also shot themselves in the foot on numerous occasions by committing eight errors on the night.

The guests gave Bihm an early lead right off the bat when they pushed across a pair of runs on two hits and an error.

Jobee Boone, a former Westminster standout who played at Delgado Community College this year, had an RBI double in the inning.

The Indians added a single run in the second inning on a pair of walks and another error to push the lead to 3-0.

The Millers got on the board in the third inning when designated hitter Ian Mullen drew a walk and scored one batter later when Julian Harvey drilled a 1-0 fastball from Bihm to the gap in left center field for a triple. Luke Benoit’s groundout to shortstop plated Harvey and trimmed the lead to 3-2 after three innings.

The Indians blew the game wide open in the next frame with a five-run outburst on four hits, a walk and two Millers’ errors.

Boone and Jesse Roy each plated a run on a pair of fielders choices and Braxton Gallet logged a two-run single. The other run crossed the plate on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 8-1.

Addison Landry logged a one-out double in the bottom of the inning and scored on a bases-loaded walk to get the Millers within five (8-3) but the hosts left the bases loaded when Benoit flew out to second base to end the inning.

The Indians put the game out of reach one inning later by plating four more runs on three walks and one hit.

Drake Guidry delivered the big blow of the inning, a bases loaded triple to right field.

Mullen, pitching in relief, got out of the final two innings for the Millers unscathed.

Mason LeJeune suffered the loss on the mound after surrendering five runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out six in 3 1/3 innings.

Tucker Babineaux allowed six runs on three hits and two walks in 2/3 innings and Mullen gave up two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out five in 2 2/3 innings.

Kasen Richard, a former Rayne High product, paced the Indians’ seven-hit attack with a pair of singles.

Harvey and Landry accounted for the Millers’ two hits.

The Millers will participate in the Southeast Showcase Series this weekend, beginning with a 12:15 p.m. contest against American Legion powerhouse Gauthier Amedee at Fabacher Field. They will also play a 7 p.m. contest against the Texas Banditos at Westminster Christian.

The Millers will travel to New Iberia Saturday to round out pool play against the Athletics. That game is slated for 2:30 p.m. at Acadian Ballpark.

The championship as well as three consolation games will be played at Acadiana Ballpark on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m.