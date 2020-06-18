Pios split pair in opening week of Metro League

The Notre Dame Pios belted out 12 hits and scored three runs in each of the final two innings to storm past Kinder, 12-7, in their 2020 Metro League season opener Monday.

With the score tied at 6-6 entering the top of the sixth inning, Garrison Gautreaux delivered a two-out RBI double to right field to break the deadlock.

Andre Poirrier followed with an RBI single to left field and another run crossed the plate on a wild pitch to push the lead to 9-6.

The Pios tacked on three more runs in the seventh inning on an RBI single from Alex Stevens and a pair of wild pitches.

The Yellow Jackets threatened in the bottom of the seventh when they loaded the bases via three walks with one out but they managed to score just one run.

The Pios also plated three runs in the first inning. Stevens logged an RBI single and the other two runs crossed the plate on wild pitches.

Another wild pitch led to a run in the second frame and Matt Bernard singled in a run to give the Pios an early 5-2 lead.

Trip Mixon added to the lead one inning later with an RBI double.

The hosts scored two runs in each of the next two innings to knot the score at 6-6.

Stevens was the Pios’ offensive leader with a 3-for-4 performance at the plate. He also drove in a pair of runs.

Gautreaux followed with two doubles and an RBI and Bernard singled twice and drove in one run.

In addition to the leaders, Mixon doubled and drove in one run and Max Veillon, Luke Hoffpauir, Dawson Doucet and Poirrier each singled.

Caleb Comeaux worked three innings on the mound, allowing four runs on five hits. He struck out six.

Gautreaux threw two innings and surrendered two runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out two.

Doucet worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings and didn’t give up a hit while striking out two

On Tuesday, the Pios weren’t as fortunate as they were blanked by Catholic High of New Iberia, 9-0, in a five-inning game played at Sellers Field in Abbeville.

The Pios logged just two hits in the loss.

Comeaux singled to center field in the first inning and Karson Broussard had a one-out single in the fourth.

Innings during metro league play are halted after three outs or three runs are scored. The games also carry an 1 1/2- hour time limit.

The Pios return to action on Monday with a triple header at Miller Stadium.

Action begins with a jayvee/varsity doubleheader against Opelousas Catholic beginning at 4 p.m. The nightcap will pit the Pios’ varsity squad against the Shop Rite Millers at 7 p.m.