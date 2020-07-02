Shop Rite Millers secure runnerup spot in league play

The Shop Rite Millers finally got the monkey off their backs on Tuesday.

And in doing so, they secured the runnerup spot in the 7th District with a 15-5 rout of the Opelousas Warriors at Miller Stadium.

The victory ended an eight-game skid for the Millers heading into last night’s non-district contest against the Opelousas Indians.

Tuesday’s action didn’t start out favorably for the hosts as starting pitcher Lane Kratzer struggled with control issues.

Two walks and an error to start the game loaded the bases for the Warriors before a one-out single plated a pair of runs.

Two more walks led to two more runs and the Millers trailed 4-0.

The Millers trimmed the lead to two (4-2) in the bottom of the frame thanks to an RBI single by Luke Benoit and a fielder’s choice by Tristan Doucet.

Tucker Babineaux, pitching in relief of Kratzer, hit the first batter of the second inning, but catcher Kye Cary erased the runner on a steal attempt. The locals issued another walk in the frame, but were able to get out of the inning unscathed.

The Millers were able to even up the score in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Babineaux, who also scored later in the frame on a wild pitch.

Cary gave the Millers the lead in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run double. Tanner LaGrange added a run- scoring double and he later scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 8-4.

Back-to-back walks to start the third inning gave the Warriors some life, but Cary erased another runner on a steal attempt and Babineaux logged a pair of strikeouts to get out of a bases-loaded jam.

The Millers used another defensive gem in the fifth inning to get out of a potential jam with a 6-4-3 double play.

Then they broke the game wide open in the bottom of the frame with a six-run outburst.

Cary led off the inning with a triple to center field and then scored on LaGrange’s second double of the evening. Addison Landry plated another run on a single

The Warriors ran into control issues of their own and walked four batters after that, resulting in four more runs as the score ballooned to 14-5.

The Millers closed out the game in the bottom of the sixth when Harvey lined a two-out single up the middle and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Ethan Mack.

Babineaux was credited with the victory on the mound after surrendering one run on one hit and six walks. He struck out four.

Seth Benoit worked two scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Cary was the Millers’ offensive leader.

After breaking out of a slump on Monday with a home run, the Jennings product was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle Tuesday. He singled in the second inning, doubled in the third and tripled in the fifth while also driving in a pair of runs.

LaGrange, a Rayne High graduate, logged a pair of doubles and drove in two runs and Harvey, also from Rayne, singled twice. Luke Benoit also had a single and drove in a run.

In addition, Babineaux, Landry and Mack each singled and drove in one run.

The Millers will close out the week with a trip to DeRidder Friday for another non-district contest.