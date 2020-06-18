Sports Briefs

Sporting Clay event set

The Assumption of the Blessed virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire welcomes all to join a Sporting Clay Shoot slated on Saturday, June 20, at Ed’s Sporting Goods and Shooting Range, located at 2135 Chestnut Road in Kaplan.

The shoot is a 4-man team, 100 bird sporting clay fundraiser event that is being held to generate funds to assist with the cost associated with repairs to the church’s hall.

Additional side events will also be held for individual shooters at additional cost as requested.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and shooting at 9 a.m. until noon. Entry to main event is $100 per person/$400 per team.

Shooters must provide their own shells (#7-1/2, #8 or #9 shot only, max of 3 drams equivalent, 1-1/8 ounce shot) for all events.

This is a family event with youth shooters allowed with guardian. There will be prizes given to top shooters and teams. Lunch will be provided after the shoot is complete. Lunch and drinks are included with entry fee.

Call 337-643-2518 for additional information.

ND golf tourney slated

Notre Dame will host its 40th Annual Pioneer Invitational Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 20 at Bayou Bend Country Club.

The 3-man scramble, beginning at 7:30 a.m., carries a $100 entry fee per entrant and includes green fees, a golf cart, a pair of mulligans, food and drinks. There will also be a closest to the hole and a longest drive competition.

Prizes will be awarded for the winners of those two events as well as the top three overall teams.

USGA rules will apply.

A committee will team you up if your entry form has only one or two players listed.

All checks should be made payable to the Notre Dame Athletic Department.